Zhenya Brisker Joins DAC as Vice President of Digital Media

​DAC, an international full-funnel media agency, has appointed Zhenya Brisker as vice president of digital media. Zhenya joins DAC from dentsu, where she played a pivotal role in translating client goals and objectives into actionable media programs. A seasoned expert in digital and traditional media with over 20 years of experience, Zhenya brings a proven track record of leadership, innovation, and results-driven strategies to the role.

Zhenya began her career in search marketing before expanding into other digital media channels, gaining hands-on expertise in both search and social media. During her tenure at Media Storm, she built a dedicated paid search and social department, scaling it from a team of four to 50 over nine years. When acquired, she also successfully integrated this team into Merkle and dentsu, optimising workflows and fostering seamless collaboration between digital and traditional media.

Her client portfolio includes major brands across diverse industries, such as Big Lots, AMC Networks, Cleveland Clinic, SunnyD, and Habitat for Humanity. Zhenya’s approach to media focuses on cohesive, consumer-centered strategies that unify messaging across platforms to maximise impact.

In her new role at DAC, Zhenya will assume a digital leadership position across a portfolio of both existing and new client accounts. She will collaborate closely with the senior media team to deliver best-in-class integrated media strategies that align with our clients' business objectives. Additionally, Zhenya will lead the development of a comprehensive, ongoing media training program, covering key topics from Paid Search 101 to Media Mix Development, to support these efforts. "We're excited to welcome Zhenya to DAC’s media team,” said Jenna Watson, senior vice president of media at DAC. “Her deep expertise in media integration, team building, and operational innovation aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver growth-focused solutions for our clients.”

Zhenya’s decision to join DAC was driven by the agency’s emphasis on innovation, collaboration, and employee well-being. “DAC’s commitment to fostering a supportive and people-first environment stood out to me,” she shared. “I’m excited to contribute to the agency’s legacy of delivering exceptional results while helping grow our team’s capabilities.”

