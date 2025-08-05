Yes& Names Avigail Schlosser Chief Financial Officer

​Yes&, an independent, fully integrated creative agency, has recruited veteran agency financial executive Avigail Schlosser to serve as its new chief financial officer (CFO). Avigail brings more than 20 years of experience in driving financial transformation, improving operational excellence and managing strategic growth for marketing agencies as they aggressively expand their industry footprint.

The addition of Avigail continues Yes&’s expansion of its senior leadership. In June, Yes& promoted COOZihla Salinas to the role of CEO. Avigail, a seasoned financial executive, will work closely with the agency’s executive leadership team to continue Yes&’s growth.

Avigail will lead the agency’s finance, accounting, and operations team to support the agency’s momentum, which includes strong organic growth and the recent acquisition of four leading companies, including a creative hot shop, a long-established full-service agency, a B2B agency and a communications training/crisis communications firm.

“We are so pleased to add Avigail to our executive team, as we position Yes& for our next stage of growth,” said Jeb Brown, chairman of Yes&. “Avigail has such great experience in agency financial management and operations, so she really understands the business side of agency management. And as our business evolves in this era of AI, Avigail will help Yes& become a model of financial stewardship and operational efficiency. Her business acumen will help us scale as we continue to grow through organic growth and M&A. We are entrepreneurial, and adding Avigail just makes us better able to capitalise on our many opportunities.”

Avigail joins Yes& following her industry-recognised success as chief financial officer of OKRP, where she played a transformative role in doubling the agency’s revenue within three years and spearheaded operational improvements that increased the agency’s profit margins. She also directed the financial strategy for the agency when it was acquired by private-equity firm Keystone Capital in 2024 and merged with Barkley to form BarkleyOKRP.

“I am thrilled to join Yes& at such a dynamic moment in the agency’s evolution,” said Avigail. “My passion lies in helping creative organisations scale with intention and build financial structures that safeguard the business and promote creative excellence. Yes&’s culture of positivity and possibility, and their remarkable leadership team, align perfectly with my personal values and professional expertise.”

Avigail’s career began as an accountant for marketing agencies in the Chicago metro market, where she quickly rose to serve as finance director for larger agencies before being named CFO at OKRP. She has served as a strategic partner to founders, boards and executive teams, providing transparent insights to drive change and unlock growth.

Avigail is a dedicated advocate for social causes and serves as a board member for the BLAC Internship program, which seeks to increase the presence of young black professionals in advertising. She was treasurer for the National Runaway Safeline, which provides aid to vulnerable young people. She has served as co-chair for the 4A’s Finance Committee and worked to elevate industry standards and champion future leaders in advertising.

Avigail brings to Yes& a leadership style that emphasises empathetic communication, organisational adaptability and a stewardship mindset aimed at shaping a work culture that both delivers results and nurtures creativity, encourages collaboration and celebrates diversity.

Serving clients nationwide, Yes& maintains hubs in the Washington, D.C., Chicago, Atlanta and Philadelphia areas. The agency delivers “positivity + possibility” through an expanding suite of capabilities, including branding, digital, analytics, media, advertising, customer experience (CX), market research, content development, studio services, event production, crisis communications, media training, and public relations. Clients include FEMA, Mercedes-Benz, IHG Hotels, Pirelli, Disney, the U.S. State Department, the Smithsonian Institution, the Muscular Dystrophy Association, Pfizer, Google, the University of Virginia, the U.S. Mint, Akima, FINRA, and the Society for Human Resource Management.

