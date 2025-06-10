Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Makes Travel Possible for All

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts launches new brand platform and tagline - 'Where there’s a Wyndham, there’s a way.'



This isn’t just a tagline. It’s a celebration of what Wyndham does best - making travel possible for all. Created in partnership with Havas NY, this 360 campaign brings together all communications under one powerful platform, connecting Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and the award-winning Wyndham Rewards program across beloved brands like La Quinta, Ramada, Days Inn, and Wyndham Grand.



At a time when travellers are rethinking summer plans due to rising costs, travel hassles, and safety concerns, Wyndham’s message of accessibility - through cost, location, and ease - feels more relevant than ever. Whether it’s the super aunt crossing states to make it to every birthday and graduation in a single weekend, or a family road trip full of detours and roadside attractions, or the sun chasers looking for relaxation, Wyndham has a hotel for everyone - no matter where they’re going or what their budget is.



The campaign recently kicked off with a :30 hero spot, 'World’s Greatest Aunt,' spotlighting a determined aunt who navigates her way to three can’t-miss family moments in one weekend - thanks to Wyndham’s extensive portfolio and the perks of Wyndham Rewards. From poolside naps to milestone memories, the platform taps into the everyday magic of real-life travel.

“This campaign is more than a new tagline, it celebrates what Wyndham does best: making hotel travel possible for all. From road trips and family reunions to beach getaways and golf escapes, we want travellers looking to Wyndham, knowing that no matter the destination, no matter the budget: Where There’s a Wyndham, There’s a Way.” added Marissa Yoss, vice president, brand marketing and paid media, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

Launching across broadcast, streaming, online video, paid/organic social, display, audio, and a mid-summer activation, the campaign brings to life the scale, versatility, and generosity that makes Wyndham a trusted name in travel. Because no matter the journey - Where there’s a Wyndham, there’s a way.



"The second we embraced the truths behind how we really travel, the floodgates opened. A never-ending travel day with kids, work trips that start giving you deja vu, delusions of wanting to move to your latest travel destination," said Tyrone Schaffer, GCD at Havas NY. "The platform sets up some extremely relatable storytelling that allows people to see how Wyndham Hotels & Resorts maximises their travel life."

