Wonderhood Studios Bolsters Creative Department with Series of Hires

Image: (From left to right) Sophie Crean, Chiara Piccirillo, Coel James, Alysha Radia and Holly Nash



​Wonderhood Studios has hired a series of creative teams to strengthen the creative department across Advertising and Makers studios.

​Holly Nash and Alysha Radia have joined from BBC Creative as mid-weight creatives, Sophie Crean joins from We Are Social as a mid-weight creative and Coel James and Chiara Piccirillo have been made junior creatives after a creative placement at Wonderhood Studios.

The teams will work across a range of Wonderhood Studios’ clients.

​Jack Croft and Stacey Bird, who were promoted to executive creative directors in January of this year said, “We are more than thrilled to add these brilliant creative brains to the Wonderhood hive mind. Sophie brings a fresh perspective to our social thinking, Holly and Alysha have added their breadth of experience and brilliant ideas, and our ace placement team Coel and Chiara have proved themselves and then some with their energy and creativity. We can’t wait to see what these wonderful additions will do here.”

Holly and Alysha teamed up at BBC Creative, where they spent more than two years as creatives. They worked on the award winning 'Not just telly' campaign, as well as the viral reactive ad for Traitors 'Revenge is sweeter than fizzy rosé'. The duo have also spent time at BBH and Uncommon before meeting at BBC Creative.

Coel and Chiara joined Wonderhood as a placement team in March this year and have recently created campaigns such as the latest instalment of “Us vs Them” for INEOS and the “Anything's a kebab if you put a skewer through it” special build for Waitrose. Between them, the creative team have had previous placements at Wieden+Kennedy, Accenture Song and Quiet Storm, and won a 2024 D&AD New Blood Yellow Pencil.

Sophie joins Wonderhood from We Are Social, where she worked on campaigns for First Direct and Suntory Global Spirits. Her move to the UK followed two years at New Zealand agency Motion Sickness, contributing to award-winning social work for Frank Energy and the 'You’re Cooked' campaign for Fire Emergency NZ.

