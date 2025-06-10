Why Women’s Sports Are Having Their Cannes Moment and Why I Can’t Wait to Learn More at Sport Beach

Above: Design by Left Field Labs. Base images courtesy of Stagwell at Sport Beach.



This year, women’s sports are expected to generate over $2.35 billion in revenue. That number alone should turn heads—but it’s not just about dollars. It’s about undeniable momentum, overdue recognition, and a fast-growing fan base that is reshaping the landscape of modern sports.

That’s why I’m headed to SPORT BEACH at Cannes Lions with a full heart and an even fuller notepad. There’s never been a more exciting moment to immerse myself in the business, strategy, and soul behind women’s sports—and this year’s programming is proof that brands have caught up to what fans and athletes have long known: women’s sports aren’t a niche, they’re the future.

Women’s sports are a growth engine—not a charity case

A recent report from The GIST drives that point home. It outlines a seismic shift in how women’s sports are viewed—not just as a cause to support, but as a business to believe in. Over the past five years, media coverage of women’s sports has grown by 275%, and revenue is up a staggering 300% since 2022. The myth that “no one’s watching” has been shattered. In fact, women’s sports fans are among the most loyal and brand-engaged audiences out there—and they’re ready to challenge deeply held ideas of what sports culture is supposed to look like.

Tech-forward, mobile-first, a deepening connection

And part of the reason they’re engaging so fast? Women’s sports have embraced emerging tech faster than almost any other sector in the industry. From AI-powered fan experiences to AR-enhanced broadcasts to TikTok-first content strategies, women’s sports fans are excited to engage, setting the pace for the whole industry. As Kristana Fruci, Executive Director Production of Left Field Labs, puts it: “AI, immersive platforms, social layers, they’re not just features. They’re connective tissue but the best tech is so seamless that it doesn't feel like tech at all. It just feels like you're closer to the action, closer to the athletes you're cheering for, closer to the story. That's when you know you've got it right.”

The WNBA and NWSL have both leaned into data storytelling and next-gen platforms in ways that make it easier for new fans to fall in love with the game. Case in point: WNBA League Pass subscriptions spiked 110% year-over-year in 2023, thanks in part to user-friendly, tech-forward distribution. These aren’t dusty legacy systems. These are mobile-native, always-on ecosystems built for a generation that wants it now—and wants it real.

Athletes today. Executives tomorrow.

Which brings me to the SPORT BEACH events I’m most looking forward to: "Investing in the Future, From the Pitch to the Boardroom" by Emma Hayes—new head coach of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team and trailblazing former manager of Chelsea FC Women She’ll be joined by Amy Hu, CMO of New York Life to speak about the connection between elite sports leadership and business leadership in what promises to be a powerhouse discussion on investing in athletes for life—not just game day. As female athletes like Alex Morgan and Katie McCabe are expanding their influence far beyond the pitch, this kind of long-term vision is critical. These women aren’t just players; they’re platforms. They’re creators, business owners, activists, and tastemakers—with fanbases that follow them wherever they go.

Where influence meets activism

And let’s talk about influence—not just endorsements, but activism. Women’s sports, and its fans, have always been intersectional. From Megan Rapinoe to Naomi Osaka, athletes have used their platforms to advocate for racial justice, LGBTQ+ rights, mental health, and equal pay. That kind of authenticity isn’t a trend—it’s a movement. And it’s one that bleeds into how fans engage, brands show up, and culture evolves. As Aba Blankson of the NAACP put it best: “When we see the athletes as multifaceted individuals—not just their love of the sport, but their love of fashion, music, tech, philanthropy, business... we can establish deeper connections with them.” And when your brand gets behind it, it means something. It also means both women’s sports brands, as well as those learning from their success, need to mean it. If you’re going to make a statement or at least join the conversation, you need to be authentic—because fans will spot “trendy support” and resent it.

Storytelling is the strategy

What makes today’s fans so powerful is not just their numbers but their behavior. The GIST’s survey shows that women’s sports fans—especially gen z and millennials—crave content that goes deeper than scores and stats. 79% see personal stories and game highlights as equally important. They want storytelling. They want authenticity. They want the human side of the athlete, from mental health and what they believe in to behind-the-scenes moments.

This is where emerging technology meets human connection in a powerful way. “Emerging tech isn’t just about reaching more people, it’s about making each experience personal. When you tailor a moment, to help a fan feel truly recognised, or let them shape how the story plays out, that’s when technology connects on a deeper level. That’s the real impact: fans don’t just watch the game - they become part of it”, Kristana Fruci, at Left Field Labs.

This kind of personalised, immersive storytelling is exactly what women’s sports are pioneering—building fandoms that don’t just follow, but actively engage, support, and grow alongside the athletes and the culture.

That idea will be front and center in another event I’m eager to attend: "Touching Grass: Building Real-Life Connections in an Online World." As leaders like Sarah Mehler (Left Field Labs), Jeremi Gorman (Fanatics), and Shachar Scott (Meta) explore how digital and physical worlds collide to grow fandom, I’ll be thinking of athletes like Ilona Maher—whose hilarious, relatable content on TikTok has made her a rugby icon and role model. Today’s athletes aren’t just competitors—they’re creators. The brands and platforms that succeed will be those that help foster those human connections, both online and IRL.

And then there’s the bigger picture—the one that connects billion-dollar ad budgets with billion-dollar games. The conversation "Is the Super Bowl Worth It? How to Win Big Sports Moments" will feature Meg Mitchell (United Airlines) and Laura Jones (Instacart), two marketing heavyweights who understand the real stakes of major event investments. As women’s events like the FIFA Women’s World Cup and the WNBA Finals grow in audience and influence, many ask: are brands giving women’s sports the same respect, spend, and storytelling as their male counterparts? I take it a step further and ask: are brands giving women’s sports the unique, innovative, authentic treatment they deserve—and their fans crave.

The future isn’t coming—it’s here

Because here’s what we know: Women’s sports fans are 30% more likely to engage with brands and four times more likely to follow athletes on social media than male sports fans. And when SPORT BEACH participants like Sue Bird, Jordan Chiles, Tara Davis-Woodhall, and Billie Jean King put their names behind a product or cause, fans are 3.5 times more likely to buy in—literally. That kind of ROI is rare in marketing. But in women’s sports, it’s becoming standard.

The data and line-up at this year’s SPORT BEACH prove it: the surge in women’s sports is overdue, undeniable, and only getting started. Powered by technology, fueled by activism, and grounded in community, this isn’t a flash in the pan. It’s a full-on power shift. And if brands aren’t paying very close attention…they’re seriously missing out.

