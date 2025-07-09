Why The Cannes Lions Festival Matters More Than Just the Trophies

Every year, the Cannes Lions Festival draws the world’s top advertising creatives to the French Riviera, celebrating standout campaigns and bold new ideas. Widely regarded as the industry's most influential stage, a win at Cannes goes far beyond the moment of recognition. It strengthens an agency’s reputation with clients, opens doors to new business opportunities, and helps attract top-tier creative talent. It’s also where the world sees the most original, effective marketing work take centre stage. But beyond the glittering trophies and star-studded ceremonies, Cannes plays a deeper, often underappreciated role in shaping the future of marketing and creativity worldwide.

This idea was at the heart of a roundtable discussion hosted by UK Advertising at UK House during the 2025 Cannes Lions Festival. Bringing together creatives, marketers, and jurors from around the world, the conversation focused on how the festival influences not just recognition, but behaviour and business outcomes.

Take Philips’ Grand Prix-winning sustainability campaign Refurb, for example. The campaign didn’t just earn acclaim, it drove real-world impact, including a 50% increase in refurbishment initiatives and the launch of a lifetime warranty offer. “Winning was paradoxically the best challenge,” said Claudia Calori, vice president of global marketing at Philips. It gave the team board-level support and the courage to push further.

McCann London’s 'Everyday Tactician' campaign had a similar effect. Global business director Ella Rybacki described how the win changed the ambition behind briefs, both internally and with clients. “It wasn’t just the learning; it was that everyone wanted a taste of it.” Success at Cannes created a new bar for what was possible.

That ripple effect spans both established creative hubs and rapidly growing markets. In Nigeria, Insight Publicis’ first Cannes Lion changed how advertising was viewed across the country. “Even the government started paying attention,” said creative director Esosa Osagiede. The award unlocked new budgets, encouraged further entries, and inspired a fresh wave of creative ambition across the local industry, a trend that was evident at this year's festival.

2025 also saw a return of humour as a dominant creative theme. With a tense global backdrop, brands and agencies embraced levity. Cannes even introduced a dedicated humour category, helping legitimise work that once felt risky to clients. Technology remained a key talking point, particularly the evolution of artificial intelligence. The panel agreed that the most powerful AI-driven campaigns were those rooted in purpose and accessibility. “The ideas that are sticking a bit better are the ones where there’s a tool for someone or it unlocks some experience,” said Noel Bunting, chief creative officer at Publicis London and a 2025 Digital Craft Judge.

Still, the industry continues to wrestle with its obsession with purpose. While authentic, brand-led purpose continues to win, many expressed concern that it has become the new checkbox, like AI, with diminishing impact. “It’s not purpose that’s under attack, it’s cynicism,” said Nick Hulley, CCO of AMV BBDO. The difference, as Terry Savage put it, lies in whether purpose is “in the DNA of the brand, or bolted on.”

As the Cannes Lions continues to evolve as a truly global festival, with more countries and creative cultures joining the conversation each year, the importance of diverse perspectives in the judging room becomes ever more vital. “The best work in the world should be judged by the best people,” noted Terry Savage, a long-held mantra at Cannes Lions that underscores the need for juries that balance deep expertise with lived cultural experience. Esosa Osagiede reflected on the richness this brings, recalling moments where cultural context helped fellow jurors fully appreciate a piece of work.

Ultimately, as moderator Will Hamnett of The News Movement asked at the start of the discussion, “Do the themes that get celebrated here actually embed into briefs and business strategy, or do they just stay on stage?” The answer, echoed throughout the room at UK House, was both hopeful and clear: Cannes doesn’t just reflect creative trends, it accelerates them.

Beyond the insights shared at the roundtable, the festival itself was a showcase of UK creative excellence, reaffirming the nation’s strong global presence. With 45 UK companies winning 106 Lions, including three Grands Prix, 19 golds, and numerous silvers and bronzes, British creativity remains a powerful force. Agencies like adam&eveDDB led the way with nine Lions for their “Harmoniser” campaign for Twix, while Channel 4 and 4Creative took home a coveted Grand Prix in Film. These wins reflect not just trophies, but the real-world impact and innovation the roundtable highlighted.

Attendees. Will Hamnett, The News Movement (Moderator) , Claudia Calori – Vice President, Head of Global Marketing/Philips, (Judge 2024) , Noel Bunting, Chief Creative Officer, Publicis London, (Digital Craft Judge 2025), Terry Savage, Chairman of the Marketing Academy and Former Chairman, CEO of Cannes Lions, Nick Hulley, CCO, AMV BBDO (Judge 2022), Esosa Osagiede, Creative Director, Insight Publicis, NIGERIA (Judge 2025), Ella Rybacki, Global Business Director, McCann London