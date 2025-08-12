senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Thought Leaders in association withPartners in Crime
Group745

The Cult of the Rewatch: Why Nostalgia Is Eating Innovation

12/08/2025
4
Share
Jon Williams, CEO and founder of The Liberty Guild explores how originality is being underfunded in a world of nostalgia

It was 3:47 p.m. and raining on the brief. Again.

I’d been called in to find something new.

The client said the last three campaigns felt like reruns.

One was literally a reboot.

They wanted fresh. Original. Ground breaking.

I lit a cigarette in my mind. That’s where it’s still legal.

My first lead?

The charts.

Netflix top 10: nothing but sequels, prequels, and properties older than most interns.

Spotify’s viral tracks? '90s bangers and ironic sea shanties.

TikTok trends? Nostalgia loops with VHS filters.

Originality was missing. But no one had reported it.

I went to see an old contact - creative director, five campaigns sober. He was twitching over a Figma board.

“Clients don’t want new,” he hissed. “They want recognisable with a twist. It’s all comfort food now. Familiar beats. Safe bets.”

He was right.

In this climate - war, collapse, too many tabs open - people weren’t craving new ideas.

They were craving control.

Control felt like the past.

I dug deeper.

Studios were sitting on a mountain of unused IP.

Brands were relaunching heritage logos.

AI was training on archive footage.

The future was being built from spare parts of yesterday.

But then I found her.

Young planner. New on the scene.

She was running a black-market brainstorm in the back of a dive bar.

Real original ideas.

No moodboards. No precedent. Just guts and guesses.

I watched a junior pitch a campaign about a memory that never happened.

The room gasped.

It wasn’t nostalgic.

It was haunting.

That’s when it hit me.

We’d overdosed on nostalgia not because it was safe - but because it was cheap.

It came pre-loaded with meaning.

You didn’t have to explain it.

Just cue the font, the tune, the reference.

But originality?

That takes effort.

Risk. Faith. Trust in the audience to catch up.

Back at HQ, I filed my report.

CASE CLOSED:

Originality isn’t dead.

It’s just underfunded.

It’s hiding in the weird corners, the uncomfortable truths, the unproven routes.

If you want it, you have to go off-map.

Ditch the frameworks.

Ignore the trend reports.

And listen to the people whispering things no one’s ready to hear.

The future isn’t a remix.

It’s a crime scene waiting to be disrupted.

Put your phone down. Stare up into the blue sky and think about how your brand might exist in a world where new is fine as long as you can show me a case study. Or just order a drink. You can always have a chat with The Liberty Guild when you get back. We can help your brand narrative end well…

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from The Liberty Guild
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from The Liberty Guild
Life Unfolded
Brompton
01/08/2025
Short Haul
loveholidays
02/02/2024
Long Haul
loveholidays
02/02/2024
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1