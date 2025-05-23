Who are We? A philosophical question at first glance, but one with a thankfully simple answer, in the context of advertising.



​We is a Sao Paulo-based creative agency. There. No need for an existential crisis.



But if you asked the folks at We, ‘Who is We?’, then they might offer some of the descriptors they attribute to their new visual identity. That’s right, We has just had a fresh coat of paint, and a new logo that’s putting unity at the fore.









“Fusion”, “collaboration”, “innovation”, “collective voice” – all words that appeared in brainstorming sessions for this next evolution of the agency’s branding. CCO Armando Araújo, CEO Fabio Rosinholi and ECD Kleyton Mourão tell LBB that the goal was for the new look to “convey a sense of strength through collective effort, dynamism, and the merging of different ideas and disciplines”.

In partnership with ‘The Human Rise’, Tallpiet Studio’s Eduardo Tallia and Duda di Pietro led the design process, capitalising on what the We team calls “a moment of transformation and expansion” for the agency.



Reflecting on its evolution and future ambitions, they say, “Now is the right time to change because the agency is experiencing growth, securing major new accounts, and moving into a new headquarters, signalling a fresh phase of strategic positioning and market presence.”











Guided by We’s visual references, the designers took inspiration from interwoven forms and strong, versatile grid systems to visualise ‘fusion’ and ‘unity’. These themes are invoked particularly by the new logo that combines the ‘W’ and ‘E’ of We. “The visual identity matured to embody strength, versatility, and a modern aesthetic aligned with the agency’s new positioning,” says the team.



Discussing in more detail, they explain, “The cursive style of the logo was chosen to symbolise fluidity, connection, and a continuous, cyclical movement that reflects constant reinvention. This typographical choice represents the personal touch, care and human aspect that are core to our identity.



“Just as the cursive script flows seamlessly, it illustrates how our work and collaborations are ongoing processes – never truly ending but evolving like a spiral, with each project serving as a new starting point.”











The font and typographical selections were also carefully made “to balance elegance with modernity”, emphasising the strength of We’s collective voice and the importance they place on the people behind everything they do.



“This approach encapsulates our belief that, behind every innovation, the human element remains central and vital,” they add. “Beyond its visual elements, this new identity signals a new chapter for We – one of innovation, collaboration and strategic growth.



“We are looking forward to consolidating our position in the market, expanding our creative and strategic capabilities, and continuing to build meaningful connections with clients in 2025 and beyond.”

