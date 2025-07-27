WAMA Annual Sponsors' Lunch Celebrates WA's Marketing Community

The Western Australian Marketing Association (WAMA) annual sponsors' lunch highlighted its successful events, brand refresh, and expanded committee roster as key successes over the past year.

Now a firm fixture on the calendar, this year’s sponsors’ lunch at the Subiaco Hotel was an opportunity to celebrate and acknowledge the partnerships driving WAMA forward.

WAMA chair Rene LeMerle said of the event, “Our lunch is about more than just saying thank you -- it’s about creating space to connect with people who are passionate about the WA marketing industry and discuss what’s next.

“We’re grateful to be backed by such an energised and engaged community of supporters, and proud of what we’ve been able to achieve together this past year.”

WAMA shared highlights from the past 12 months, which saw over 1,000 attendees across six events, including three sold-out breakfasts, partnerships with Perth Festival, PADC, ACA and AdNews, the launch of a refreshed WAMA brand, and an expanded committee roster.

WAMA has big plans for the year ahead, with a new website set to launch, the return of its popular breakfast series, the introduction of new event formats, and the next DEI industry survey scheduled to launch shortly.

The team also remains focused on strengthening partner engagement and exploring new opportunities to support the WA marketing community.

“We’ve laid strong foundations, and now we’re looking forward to building on them," Rene continued.

“WAMA is evolving and refining how we work so that we can continue to drive the initiatives WA marketers need next."

