VisitLEX Retains Cornett as Agency of Record

After a competitive pitch, tourism bureau VisitLEX has chosen to continue its thriving relationship with Cornett, retaining the independent shop as its agency of record after 13 years. Cornett will continue to lead the brand’s strategy, creative, media buying, digital strategy and execution.

Over the past few years, VisitLEX has achieved sustainable long-term growth for the city of Lexington. This includes reaching a record-breaking $1.7 billion in economic impact from travel in 2024 and formal recognition from Condé Nast as one of its Top 5 Best Small Cities in the U.S.

“Cornett has been instrumental in getting people thinking and talking about our brand in creative ways that attract widespread attention,” stated Leslie Miller, VP of marketing for VisitLEX. “Through a long-standing partnership with Cornett, who values and appreciates what makes Lexington special, we have built a successful collaboration that benefits not just the brand but the entire community, economy and region.”

Since 2012, Cornett has been the creative force behind VisitLEX’s most effective viral moments, which have been globally praised by industry experts for their ability to showcase Lexington in unconventional ways. Campaigns like VisitLEX’s 2017 effort, which featured an ad filmed by horses, worked to uniquely demonstrate why Lexington is considered the horse capital of the world. Cornett also worked with the bureau on multiple occasions to highlight the city’s first-class hospitality by debuting a Queen’s Gambit-inspired hotel room in 2021 and launching the world’s first plant-friendly hotel in 2022. The team even beamed an ad to space in 2024, encouraging aliens to visit Lexington when the message finally arrives in 40 years—a feat that Fast Company deemed “so witty and so whacky that it may just break through the noise.”

Each campaign reflects a long time shared goal between VisitLEX and Cornett to shift how the world thinks of Lexington and the bureau itself. The work is also indicative of a trusting client-agency relationship that encourages bold thinking and the smart risk-taking that has elevated VisitLEX as one of the most talked-about destination brands in the world.

“Our partnership with VisitLEX has been one of our greatest success stories,” said Christy Hiler, owner and CEO of Cornett. “Sneakers for horses. A field party for aliens. Knights on the ceiling. We love the work we’ve done together, and we can’t wait to be a part of what comes next for this brand and our incredible city.”

