Ville Ohtonen Joins BBDO Germany as New Creative Lead

Ville Ohtonen joins BBDO Germany as the new creative lead and the BBDO global creative board, chaired by BBDO global CCO Chris Beresford-Hill.



Ville has led creative teams at Sherpa and Bob the Robot/NoA, consistently delivering standout work. Between 2018 and 2021, he was creative director and partner at TBWA/Helsinki, driving campaigns for high-profile clients such as Arla and Fortum.



Relocating from Helsinki to Düsseldorf, Ville joins BBDO Germany, which is part of TeamBBDO. Its clients include E.ON, BSH, Continental, Lidl, Porsche, Henkel, Cliff, Allianz, Bitfinex and Dr. Oetker. In February this year, the agency repositioned itself with the new mantra ‘Do Big Things.’



Ville is replacing former creative lead Jonathan Deeb, who will focus more on international accounts moving forward. He will partner with Alex Stauss, report to BBDO Germany CEO Simon Usifo and work closely with TeamBBDO Germany's CEO, Christian Rätsch.



In an exclusive interview, Ville and Christian share their future vision for BBDO Germany with LBB’s Aysun Bora.

LBB> As the new creative lead, what are you most excited about regarding your new role at BBDO Germany?

Ville> BBDO Germany is arguably the most versatile and interdisciplinary hub within the collective, thanks to TeamBBDO's wide range of capabilities. It also boasts an impressive client portfolio ranging from iconic heritage brands to start-ups. Joining BBDO Germany at this time is both an honour and an incredible opportunity. Given that my strongest creative skills lie in interdisciplinary thinking and driving change, this feels like a perfect match.

LBB> What kind of changes do you want to make at the agency?

Ville> Coming from the outside, not just the agency, but the entire German market, it’s easy to see not just room for improvement, but also the existing strengths. The team at BBDO Germany is very strong. The leadership of both TeamBBDO and BBDO Germany is outstanding and consists of professionals of the highest rank, and on top of that, really nice people. As an outsider, I can also see many untapped opportunities in creativity in Germany. Bringing more modern, social or PR-driven creativity into existing conceptual thinking and making ideas even sharper will help us consistently do big things across our client teams.

LBB> What are the biggest challenges and opportunities you see moving forward?

Ville> The most obvious challenge is always time. Not everything can change at once, especially in our fast-paced business, where the goalposts are always shifting. We need to plan smartly, deciding on what to focus on and when, while simultaneously remaining agile and reactive to our clients’ changing needs. There are numerous opportunities: our highly skilled team, amazing clients, the wide range of expertise within TeamBBDO, and the visionary thinking of the global collective. Our race car is second to none, we just need to focus on the best driving style for each racing track ahead.

LBB> As the CEO of TeamBBDO Germany, why did you appoint Ville as creative lead and make Jonathan shift his focus to international?

Christian> From a German perspective, Ville might not be the obvious choice.

It might seem more logical to recruit a well-known German creative who is popular throughout the country.

But you know what? The obvious choice isn't always the best, and I'm thrilled about our disruptive decision to welcome Ville on board. Ville and I spent a lot of time getting to know each other before making our decision. It wasn't just his past achievements that impressed me; it was his vision for the future of our industry that convinced me completely.

Ville also speaks better German than you might think. It's so exciting that the German market has gained a creative talent like him, who is still relatively unknown. This allows him to wow and surprise this country with his work.

Jonathan is a talented creative who has made a big impression at Porsche, Lidl and Siemens. He will therefore continue to support us with his experience working with international clients, which is great news.

LBB> Ville, how do you think your previous experience will help in your new role?

Ville> I have witnessed, participated in and led numerous team, agency and client turn-arounds. Making good change happen is actually less about drastic and dramatic moves and more about consistency and perseverance. The slight shifts in focus and mindset in everyday situations set good agencies apart from great ones. Just as the human mind is immensely adaptable and capable of growth, so is an agency culture. I have collected a huge toolkit of good tricks – and bad ones to avoid – in helping this happen, and can’t wait to put them in practice.

LBB> What are you looking forward to while working with Ville, Christian?

Christian> Ville is a real go-getter, full of energy and drive. Conversations with him are always valuable and inspiring. We don't just talk about ideas; we speak about concrete opportunities for our clients to grow in the future. We at BBDO stand for #DoBigThings. And with Ville on board, that brilliant ambition is becoming a reality. As a client whisperer, I work closely with Ville, a creative partner who always brings more than expected. My job is becoming increasingly demanding, which is great. It means giving clients the confidence to make bold decisions. Real magic happens when successful business leadership, outstanding creativity and strategy come together.

LBB> In what way do you see this changing BBDO Germany moving forward?

Christian> BBDO is not just an agency for established brands. We are the agency that establishes brands. Ville will leave his mark on BBDO and infuse it with fresh energy. When our routine meets Ville's optimistic spirit, our true strength emerges. We help brands to grow into their bigger future.

Under Ville’s leadership, BBDO will evolve from a traditionally ATL-driven agency into an ideas incubator and one that actively shapes every facet of modern life.



