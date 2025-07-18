senckađ
Creative in association with
Via Carota Craft Cocktails Distills Simplicity into Striking Summer Campaign

18/07/2025
With bold, elemental graphics and elegant messaging, Flower Shop's campaign celebrates the effortless experience of just opening and pouring, turning iconic cocktails into pure visual form across OOH, digital, and social

Flower Shop's campaign captures the cocktail experience of Via Carota Craft Cocktails: just open the bottle and pour. It embraces that simplicity by distilling each cocktail into its primary elemental form. The Martini, for example, becomes a triangle and a circle: its purest, most iconic graphic expression.

This approach to simplified excellence extends to other classic cocktails like the Manhattan, Spritz, and Old Fashioned, highlighting only the essential ingredients that define Via Carota Craft Cocktails’ perfectly balanced flavour.

The campaign features dynamic digital content, eye-catching out-of-home (OOH) displays, and engaging social media elements to reach audiences on the go. It captures the perfect blend of taste and design, making Via Carota Craft Cocktails the ideal choice for summer gatherings.

This campaign elevates Via Carota Craft Cocktails beyond mere beverages, celebrating them as an expression of creativity and quality, deeply rooted in the legacy of Via Carota's culinary excellence.

Ricard Valero Cerda, executive creative director commented, "Enjoying a signature Via Carota Craft Cocktail is now as easy as opening a bottle and pouring. These posters convey that simplicity by distilling each recipe to its most essential graphic form."

Al Merry, CCO and co-founder of Flower Shop said, "We’re trying our best to put beautiful work out into the world, and Via Carota has been doing that for years—with their restaurant, and now their cocktails. Seeing the posters up around the streets of NYC, stopping passers by in their tracks, has been a real joy."

