Verve Names Mike Kettles as Group Creative Director

Above: John O’Shaughnessy and Mike Kettles

Verve, the award-winning live agency and certified B Corp, has named Mike Kettles as its new group creative director, as John O’Shaughnessy transitions into a non-executive creative director role after 18 years with the agency.

Mike will lead Verve’s creative studio across Dublin, London and Amsterdam, and will oversee the agency’s creative direction in Singapore, where Verve will open a new office later this year. His appointment comes at a pivotal moment for the agency as it continues its international growth as part of The Opus Group, a global network of leading experiential and brand experience agencies.

With over 25 years of experience in creative leadership, Mike has worked across a wide range of sectors and agency models, from global networks to independent creative studios. A founding member of brand ideas agency Greenspace, his previous roles include senior creative and strategic positions at Momentum Worldwide (McCann) and Spiro (GES). His work has earned global recognition and spanned multiple international markets.

Since joining Verve in 2024, Mike has worked closely with O’Shaughnessy and the senior team to evolve the agency’s creative approach, strengthening its strategic and cultural relevance across regions.

Mike Kettles, group creative director, said, “There’s huge creative momentum at Verve right now, and a real opportunity to push things further. The studio is packed with sharp thinkers and brilliant creators, and the energy across the business is palpable. With global expansion underway, I’m excited to help shape the next chapter and build ideas that move people in every sense.”

John O’Shaughnessy, who built Verve’s creative department from the ground up and helped shape its identity for nearly two decades, will continue to support the business in his new role as non-executive creative director.

Ronan Traynor, CEO and founder of Verve, said, “John’s creative legacy at Verve is immense, he helped define who we are and what we stand for. I’m hugely grateful for everything he’s given, and delighted he’ll remain part of our story. Mike brings proven creative leadership and a clear strategic lens. He’s already made his mark, and we’re excited to see where he’ll take us next.”

