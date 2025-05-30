senckađ
VCCP Promotes David Masterman to Executive Creative Director

30/05/2025
561
Share
In a career spanning DDB, Fallon, BBH and more, David Masterman has worked with brands such as Audi, Ben & Jerry’s, BBC, Drench, Levi's, Lynx, Skoda and Tango

VCCP, the global challenger network for challenger brands, has promoted David Masterman to executive creative director, bolstering the creative leadership at its London headquarters.

David’s promotion comes at an exciting time for VCCP, as the agency continues to grow and make work that genuinely connects with people. Fresh from being named both UK and Global Integrated Agency of the Year by Campaign, VCCP has added new creative clients to its roster including Barclays, Direct Line Group and the All England Lawn Tennis Club - joining long-standing partners like Cadbury, Virgin Media O2, Transport for London and White Claw.

Since joining VCCP as creative director in 2018, David has been the driving force behind some of the agency’s most unforgettable and culturally resonant work. On his watch on Virgin Media O2 we’ve seen motorbike-riding cows, speedboat-driving walruses and Daisy the AI Granny.

He’s behind yodelling pizza lovers for Domino’s, set the juice loose for Maynards and brought us years of high-flying campaigns for easyJet. His creative leadership has helped ideas move beyond ads and into popular culture.

In a career spanning DDB, Fallon, BBH and more, David has created award-winning work for some of the world’s most iconic brands, including Audi, Ben & Jerry’s, BBC, Drench, Levi's, Lynx, Skoda, Tango, Umbro, Volkswagen and Johnnie Walker. His work has been recognised by all the major awards shows, including an impressive 40 D&AD Pencils.

Chris Birch and Jonny Parker, joint chief creative officers (UK) at VCCP, said, "Dave has this rare ability to take the surreal, the bold and the downright hilarious and turn it into something that lives in people’s heads. His work doesn’t just win awards - it populates culture. He’s a creative leader who inspires, elevates and pushes for better every time, and we’re lucky to have him. Timothy Taylor’s all round!"

David Masterman, executive creative director at VCCP, added, "This place is special. We get to make the kind of work people actually talk about, and that’s always been the goal. I’m beyond chuffed to step into this role and keep building on everything we’ve started.”

David takes up his new role with immediate effect.

