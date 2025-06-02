Unsinkable Redefines Mental Health Conversations Through Storytelling

Unsinkable is harnessing the power of story sharing to bridge the gap between traditional mental health resources and psychological support models. Their newest work, ‘Fragments’, focuses on the power of connections by sharing poems strung together by singular lines spoken in harmony with other storytellers. Leveraging both audio and visual platforms to spotlight powerful stories around Toronto and beyond. This campaign was created through a partnership with TBWA\Canada, as Unsinkable is amplifying their message during Mental Health Month (May) to bring attention to their unique approach to mental health and the positive impact of storytelling.

Unsinkable has long drawn from diverse personal stories to help those struggling to discover that they are not alone. The strategic approach for ‘Fragments’ drew on this ethos to share powerful stories with the intention of striking a chord in others who have similar experiences. Ultimately, working towards the goal of creating a future where every story matters, every person feels seen and everyone can be Unsinkable.

“Knowing that people find strength from hearing the stories of others was inspiring. It was important this campaign featured the voices of Unsinkable storytellers. Authenticity mattered. Connecting the stories was also important. Beautiful, moving, and poetic is how I describe this creative. And it’s all thanks to the experiences lived and shared by our storytellers,” said Eva Polis, executive creative director, TBWA\Canada.

This creative approach helped reimagine Unsinkable’s voice through a mix of digital, out-of-home and radio PSAs. Written with authenticity at the forefront, the creative team used parts of real stories to develop these poems and reflect the lived experiences of our audience. The work then came to life bringing together the voices of storytellers, recorded one line at a time and edited together to form an audio version of a poem, told through the voices of many. Telling these stories in this format aims to shine a light on how any part of someone’s story could be the part that resonates with someone else. Showcasing how we collectively benefit by the simple, brave act of story sharing.

Find more of the campaign here and here.

“At Unsinkable, storytelling is at the heart of everything we do. TBWA took the time to truly understand that. Rather than shaping stories to fit a campaign, they created space for the real voices of our community to be heard. Fragments reflects the honesty and humanity that defines our mission, and we’re deeply grateful for their care and creativity in bringing it to life.” said Silken Laumann, founder, Unsinkable.

The campaign launched this month in the Greater Toronto Area on DOOH, Digital Display, Broadcast Radio, Social and Experiential platforms.

