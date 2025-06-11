Unearthing Magic in the Editing Room with James Norris

James Norris is a film editor who has worked on feature films, television shows, commercials, and music videos. His work has been BAFTA-nominated and won a Royal Television Society Award, Gold Cannes Lions, British Arrows, D&ADs, and UK Music Video Awards.
He's edited ads for Google, Nike, M&S, L'Oreal, Volvo, Mercedes, Armani, Dior, Ikea, Heineken, and many more.
Duo Lipa, Robyn, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Royksopp, Enrique Iglesias, Robin Thicke, Rammstein, Usher and Sigrid are just some of the artists he's cut videos for.
James> Watching, soaking everything in, looking for what the film is really about. Exploring the raw material of the shoot to the point where you can unearth the magic and find the real chemistry in the performance.
James> To a point, you can’t; you need to be wired that way to understand these aspects of film, but you can improve and push this talent.
Watching films, being around filmmaking, all of this helps. When I was a runner at a production company, I spent a large chunk of time filming and editing casting sessions.
Seeing the right emotion and understanding the right tone in these performances taught me so much about what to look out for, what to use, and what is right.
James> If you’re telling a story? Yes, if you’re not telling a story, then no.
James> A scene has a pulse and rhythm. If it’s two actors in dialogue, there is a perfect flow, a rhythm that, when right, allows magic to happen. At this level, editing can be like composing; we don’t move around music notes and different instruments, but emotion, dialogue, impact, and energy.
This works completely without music, and in this instance, music would be a deterrent, but then there are times when music dictates, and it becomes the fundamental guide to the film’s heartbeat.
James> Very, at its best, it should be symbiotic, with complete open communication.
James> Visual effects and sound design are key parts of my work, and being involved in the process to the end is incredibly rewarding.
Be it working with VFX artists to create and build a world, and seeing the foundations you’ve laid come to life, or fine tuning musical moments with a composer it hits in just the right place. All these finishing touches that elevate what was crafted in the edit to new heights is a wonderful experience.
James> Not enough presents, more puzzles to solve.
James> The ones that stay true to a great creative idea, the ones that have told a captivating story, those that have made you feel something, whether it’s laugh or cry, or the projects where you were able to push editing and create something that’s different and unique.
It’s an impossible task to choose the ones I'm proudest of, but below is a selection of the many that hold a place in my heart.
Rio Mare
Stroke Association
Alexander McQueen
Ikea
Asda
Nike
James> Yes, there’s a move towards shorter formats, to more separate spots than one longer hero film, which doesn’t allow for as much creativity, or the capacity to make greater storytelling ads.
James> Dwayne Dunham - ‘Twin Peaks’, I’ve always been blown away by the depth and emotion, and my biggest regret is missing out on the opportunity of cutting with him on the last Twin Peaks due to my schedule.
James> There’s more politics at play, and in commercials you have to understand what a wider range of different people require from the film whilst still staying true to your craft and the idea.
James> Yes, it floats through cycles and fashions like other creative arts. Visual storytelling, comedy, dialogue, and documentary all rise to prominence at slightly different times.
Creative ideas ebb and flow into different areas, and editing follows, we’re in a strong wave of comedy at the moment.