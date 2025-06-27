Ülker Brings First Matchday Dreams to Life for Football Fans Across Turkey

Football isn’t just a game in Turkey - it’s identity, memory, and belonging. It’s passed down through generations, heard through radios in distant villages, felt in the silence of living rooms, and lived in chants echoing from stadiums fans have only ever seen on TV.

For millions, cheering for their team is a ritual. But seeing them live? That remains an unfulfilled dream for many. In Turkey, only 1 out of every 10 fans has ever had the chance to watch their team live in a stadium. That means millions of passionate supporters have never experienced the thrill of a matchday in person.

Ülker, the iconic Turkish food and beverage brand and sponsor of the country’s 'Big Four' clubs; Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe, Beşiktaş, and Trabzonspor decided to change that. They opened the doors of their exclusive stadium boxes to fans who had never watched their team live before.

These fans saw their dreams come true for the first time in their lives.

The project featured unforgettable stories in mini doc-series:

The Karadayı family, visually impaired Beşiktaş fans who had only ever listened to matches until now.

Mehmet Cebe, the village headman of Magalcık at 2,500 meters elevation, who waited 60 years to watch his beloved Fenerbahçe play live.

The Akalın family, who dreamed of taking their new born to their very first game together.

The Yaman brothers, loyal Trabzonspor fans despite not being from Trabzon themselves.

Each story became part of a moving documentary series. Each fan received a personalised ticket.

The campaign was shot over two weeks, travelling more than 2,500 kilometres and shooting in nine different locations across the country.

When the application form was opened, more than 20,000 fans applied (enough to fill an entire stadium.)

It's a proof of how many people are still waiting for their first matchday moment.

Because football isn’t just a sport. It’s a universal story.

And for some, it begins with a first match they’ll never forget.