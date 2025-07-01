Uber Moto Unveils Music-Driven Campaign Celebrating Mexico’s Urban Hustle

​Uber and Wieden+Kennedy Mexico have announced the launch of their new campaign for Uber Moto, 'La ciudad a tu ritmo' (The City at Your Rhythm), a platform that celebrates the unstoppable momentum of emerging talent.

This campaign marks the debut of Uber Moto as a driver of local emerging talent. And it does so with an unconventional centrepiece: an original music video titled 'Na’ que me pare', starring RIVVAA, a Mexican artist who embodies the spirit of a generation that won’t be stopped. The campaign aims to connect through culture, the streets, and music—celebrating that unstoppable drive that pushes you to get where you want to go, with or without obstacles.

The video, directed by Roger Guàrdia and produced by Madrefoca, follows RIVVAA on his journey through the city on the way to a performance, navigating all kinds of detours and urban chaos—traffic, parties, street vendors—all the things that bring our cities to life. Uber Moto becomes his ally, helping him go further and unlocking the city at his own pace.

Visually and narratively, we embraced an authentic, unfiltered, and unembellished approach. With cinematography by Pau Muñoz and Toni Rey, and an edit that follows the rhythm of RIVVAA’s original track, we built a living, relatable, and deeply Mexican story. It’s not an ad—it’s a cultural piece that breaks expectations in the category.

“In Mexico, getting around isn’t always easy, and for millions of people, a motorcycle isn’t a luxury, it’s a necessity. With 'La ciudad a tu ritmo,' we want to celebrate those who find their own rhythm, who push forward with determination in spite of obstacles. We believe in the power of supporting people in motion—whether they’re chasing a personal goal,

getting through their day, or building a career from the ground up. Uber Moto is here to ride with them.” said Elena Mari, head of marketing, Uber Mexico

“We’re proud to have been part of the Uber Moto launch in Mexico City—not just as a new product, but as a statement about the power of mobility to open paths. From the beginning, we knew this campaign had to feel like an artistic collaboration, not a piece of advertising. Having RIVVAA involved creatively from the start allowed us to tell a story that feels real, through music and for the people.” remarked Pablo de Arteaga, president, W+K Mexico

Beyond the video, the campaign is being amplified with an integrated strategy across platforms like TikTok, YouTube, Spotify, Netflix, and a bold OOH presence in key locations throughout Mexico City. All of this with a clear goal: to place Uber Moto and RIVVAA at the centre of the cultural conversation where local talent deserves to be.

'La ciudad a tu ritmo' isn’t just a campaign about movement. It’s a statement about what it means to move forward in a city that often isn’t designed for you. And that’s exactly where Uber Moto want to be—not setting the pace, but riding alongside yours.

