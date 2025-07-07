UNIT9 Welcomes Filmmaker Samuel Morris

Multidisciplinary production company UNIT9 has signed Swiss director Samuel Morris for US representation. Known for his visceral visual style and instinctive feel for the zeitgeist, Samuel brings a bold, emotionally grounded voice to the company’s roster of standout directorial talent.

A self-taught filmmaker, Samuel developed his voice by diving headfirst into projects and figuring things out as he went — a process that shaped his instinctive, visually driven approach. Across documentaries, music videos, and commercials, his kinetic camera work pulls viewers in close, creating an intimacy that feels immediate and alive. Whether capturing raw human behavior or stylised motion, his work is charged with authenticity, energy, and a powerful sense of story.

Samuel’s ability to organically weave brands into cinematic stories has made him a highly sought-after commercial director, helming campaigns for The North Face, Under Armour, Adidas, Swisscom, and Greenpeace, among many others. He has also directed edgy and moving music videos for international artists like Zeal & Ardor, Audio Dope, Bausa, and Gardner & The Tree. In long form, he directed two seasons and nine episodes of the Swiss coming-of-age dramatic television series Nr. 47 for SRF and the Tribeca documentary feature film Desert Dogs.

“Signing with UNIT9 marks my first time having US representation,” said Samuel. “I felt a spark with the team immediately—they have a great vibe and I greatly admire the work they produce across every film medium. I’m excited for new opportunities in the US and to find new audiences to connect with.”

Emily Malito, executive producer of UNIT9, added, “Samuel has been crushing it in Europe. He’s an intriguing director bound to make a big splash in the US. I’ve been a fan of his for a while, and we’re very proud to welcome him to our roster.”

