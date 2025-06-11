UK Music Video Awards 2025 Opens for Entries

The UK Music Video Awards has launched its call for submissions, as it commences its search for this year’s standout creative and innovative work in music videos and music visual projects in 38 separate categories. The leading global celebration of excellence in music video is inviting entries from music video creators from around the world to submit their projects via the official website. The deadline for entries is Friday 1st August.



This year’s awards show will take place on Thursday 30th October at Magazine London and will once again be a major celebration of creative excellence in music visuals and the talent behind the work.



Directorial achievements in single music videos will be celebrated with 12 awards defined by music genre – Pop, R&B/Soul/Jazz, Dance/Electronic, Rock, Alternative, Hip Hop/Grime/Rap for both UK and international artists, as well as four awards for Newcomer directors who have been working professionally for four years or less. In addition, there will be awards for direction of the Best Live Music Video and Best Special Visual Project as well as a brand new Best Low Budget Video category to spotlight creative projects made for under £5k.



Two awards will also recognise stand-out on-screen appearances with a Best Performance award for artists, actors and ensemble casts and an inaugural Best Casting award recognising the contribution of casting directors to the year’s top music videos.



The demonstration of craft and technical skills in music video remains a key focus of the UKMVAs celebrations, with individual awards for Styling, Choreography and Production Design, and separate awards for established and newcomer talent in Cinematography, Colour Grading and Editing. Post-production artistry will also be recognised with awards for Visual Effects and Animation.



As well as awards for achievement in single music video projects, the UKMVA Jury will be voting for individuals and companies who have produced an outstanding body of work across the past year. Awards for Best New Director, Director, EP, Producer and Creative Commissioner, will be presented as well as the Best Production Company, recognising the team whom the Jury deem to have delivered the most impressive body of music visual work between August 2024 and 2025.