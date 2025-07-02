UK-China Brand Leadership Roundtable: Exploring New Paths for Global Development

Co-hosted by the UK Advertising Exports Group (UKAEG) and the China Advertising Association (CAA), the event aimed to explore new collaboration opportunities in the brand internationalisation journey between two of the world’s most dynamic advertising markets: China and the UK.

Under the theme 'Building Global Bridges,' the session was moderated by Carol Chan, Founder of UKAEG member agency Comms8 x InfluenConnect™, and brought together an influential group of participants. Chinese representatives included Zhao Jian, deputy secretary-general of the China Advertising Association; Du Guigen, president of the Shanghai Advertising Association; and Chen Zhongwei, chairman of Heng Yuan Xiang Group. Joining from the UK side were senior figures from both government and the creative industries, including Ameeta Virk, Film, TV, Games and Advertising Lead at the UK Department for Business and Trade; Aisling Conlon, international director at UKAEG; Ryan Burnham, founder of The Berry; Gigi Riddle, head of client services at Wonderhatch; Chris Whittle, founder and CEO of Experience12; and Quianna Maw, senior executive for International Business.

Participants engaged in in-depth discussions on international brand expansion, the power of digital innovation, and creative cultural communication, collectively identifying new opportunities for UK-China advertising industry collaboration and globalisation.

A Shared Vision for a New Era of Globalisation: Brand Expansion Rooted in Cultural Connection



Amidst a multipolar global market landscape, both UK and Chinese participants agreed that brand globalisation is no longer just a route for commercial growth, but a strategic process of cultural exchange and brand identity building.



Zhao Jian emphasised the natural synergy between the UK and China, both outward-facing economies with open, diverse market environments, which enables shared values and complementary brand philosophies.



Ameeta Virk, Film, TV, Games and Advertising Lead at the UK Department for Business and Trade, stated that the UK’s success in global advertising exports is driven by its strong creative capabilities, deep talent pool, and long-standing industry reputation. Additionally, the UK’s geographic location gives it a natural advantage in bridging time zones across Asia, Europe, and the Americas. These combined strengths have positioned the UK as the world’s second-largest exporter of advertising services, steadily closing the gap with the top-ranked United States and underscoring the strategic importance of advertising within the UK’s globalisation agenda.



From Manufacturing Power to Cultural Driver: The Strategic Evolution of Chinese Brands



As Chinese manufacturing has established a global footprint, brands are now becoming the primary force of China’s next globalisation phase.



Chen Zhongwei, chairman of Hengyuanxiang Group, shared that international brand building is not just about exporting products, it’s about articulating cultural values. Through participation in the Olympics, World Design Capital events, and global fashion platforms, the century-old Chinese brand is redefining its image by merging heritage craftsmanship with contemporary aesthetics.



Another success story is Omoda, an electric vehicle brand by Chery Auto, which has swiftly built brand recognition in the UK market. Ryan Burnham, founder of creative production agency The Berry, illustrated how his team used animation and CGI to craft a localised visual identity for Omoda, enabling the brand to resonate more effectively with UK audiences.



Digital Innovation, AI, and Platform Integration: How Technology Is Reshaping Brand Communication



Multiple speakers emphasised that technology is no longer just a marketing tool; it is now a critical enabler for cultural resonance and emotional storytelling at scale.



Andy Fan, CEO of RTBAsia, described AI as the 'infrastructure-level' capability in today’s advertising landscape, emphasising the importance of verifiable data, cross-platform synergy, and ad viewability.



Zhu Zhang, chairman of Youyi Culture & Technology Group, remarked, “AI permeates every aspect of my life.” He stressed that brands should not rely on “content piling” but instead leverage AI to understand platform semantics, user preferences, and dissemination rhythms.



With social media and algorithmic distribution becoming dominant, participants discussed the need for a consistent yet culturally adaptable brand voice across platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Amazon.



Cultural Co-Creation and Experiential Marketing: Human-Centric Strategies Define Brand Futures



Representatives from the UK’s creative sector stressed that genuine cultural resonance, not surface-level awareness, is key to effective international branding.



Gigi Riddle, head of client services at Wonderhatch, pointed out that 'cultural translation' is often more critical than language translation. Failure to establish emotional connections is the primary reason brands fall short in local markets.



Chris Whittle, founder and CEO of Experience12, emphasised the power of immersive brand experiences in building long-term loyalty. Drawing on his work with Disney, Prime Video, and others, he noted that only when a brand’s story extends into real-world touchpoints can it forge lasting emotional bonds with its audience.



From Roundtable to Roadmap: Toward Long-Term UK-China Collaboration



In closing remarks, Du Guigen, President of the Shanghai Advertising Association, shared that Shanghai now hosts more than 860,000 advertising and creative-related enterprises, forming a comprehensive and mature ecosystem. Events like the Shanghai International Advertising Festival are playing a key role in bridging domestic and international resources, empowering Chinese brands to expand their global footprint.



The roundtable concluded with a strong consensus on the path forward: in an increasingly complex global communications landscape, only long-term, institutionalised, and trust-based cooperation will enable brand globalisation to evolve from 'rapid expansion' to 'high-quality growth.'



Aisling Conlon, international director at UKAEG, summarised, “When trust is the foundation of collaboration, creativity can transcend borders. Through today’s dialogue, we hope to inspire sustainable mechanisms that allow UK and Chinese brands to grow and shine together on the global stage.”



Andy Fan, CEO of RTBAsia and executive member of IAB China, also observed that the internationalisation of Chinese brands remains at an early stage, strikingly similar to the early days of China’s manufacturing sector integrating with the global market over four decades ago. His remarks highlight both the vast untapped potential that lies ahead and the urgent need for collaborative, trust-based frameworks championed by this roundtable.



This roundtable was not just a high-level industry exchange, it was a milestone in aligning values and forging a trust-based ecosystem for global cooperation between Chinese and UK brands. Looking ahead, both sides are poised to build a more open partnership framework that expands global storytelling and drives mutual growth across the UK-China advertising ecosystem.



Event Organisers



UK Advertising Exports Group (UKAEG)



A national industry partnership committed to promoting the internationalisation of UK advertising, marketing, and media services. UKAEG supports global expansion through collaboration between government and businesses, aiming to elevate the UK’s creative industry profile worldwide.



Chinese Advertising Association (CAA)



CAA is a national, non-profit industry association composed of advertisers, agencies, media, equipment suppliers, academic institutions, and local advertising organisations. It promotes the healthy development of China’s advertising industry.



Participating Organisations and Companies



Shanghai Advertising Association



The association represents over 430 member units across advertisers, service providers, media platforms, and research institutions. It hosts flagship events like the Shanghai International Advertising Festival and the Yangtze River Delta Advertising Festival, fostering global cooperation.



Hengyuanxiang Group



Founded in 1927 in Shanghai, Hengyuanxiang is a renowned heritage brand known for its textile roots. Now a diversified conglomerate, it is a partner of the Chinese Olympic Committee and the first Chinese brand to host the Laureus World Sports Awards.



Omoda



A Chery Auto sub-brand focused on electric vehicles, Omoda has gained recognition in the UK for its design innovation, tech features, and affordability. It champions localized storytelling through animation and digital content to bridge cultural gaps.



YouYi Culture & Technology Group



YouYi Culture & Technology Group is a leading turnkey provider of integrated cultural and technological services for various levels of government and Fortune 500 enterprises. The group comprises eight subsidiaries and two branch offices, including Hangzhou YouYi, Beijing YouYi, Shanghai YouYi, Sichuan YouYi, Shandong YouYi, Hainan YouYi, YouYi Information, YouYi Films, YouYi New Media, and Daide Lan Film Equipment Rental.



RTBAsia



A Shanghai-based ad tech firm specialising in brand safety, ad visibility, anti-fraud, and programmatic solutions. RTBAsia enhances transparency and efficiency in digital advertising for both Chinese and global clients.



Wonderhatch



An independent creative agency headquartered in London, combining strategy, content, and production. Wonderhatch serves clients like Google, Spotify, and Aveeno, leveraging visual storytelling to deliver meaningful brand impact.



Experience12



An award-winning pop culture marketing agency specialising in immersive brand experiences. Experience12 works with global entertainment and gaming clients, including Netflix, SEGA, Warner Bros., and eBay, activating brands at major events like Comic-Con, Gamescom, and Licensing Expo.



The Berry



A creative production studio combining live-action, CGI, and animation. The Berry serves as a full-service agency for brands such as Williams F1, Crocs, and BIC, delivering culturally resonant and visually compelling campaigns worldwide.



Comms8 x InfluenConnect



An award-winning cross-cultural marketing agency enabling global brands to bridge East and West through culturally intelligent campaigns. Powered by its proprietary influencer platform InfluenConnect, Comms8 fosters diverse and transparent brand-creator collaborations. Clients include UNDP, NHS, HoYoverse, and Alibaba.

