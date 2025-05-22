UK Advertising Returns to Cannes Lions with Government Backed Trade Mission

UK Advertising will return to Cannes Lions this June with a Government-backed trade mission, as part of a wider strategy to strengthen the UK’s global position in advertising and accelerate the international growth of its creative industries. Now in its fifth year, the UK Advertising trade mission, curated by the UK Advertising Exports Group (UKAEG), brings together ambitious UK companies looking to accelerate their global growth and ensure the UK remains one of the world’s top three advertising and marketing services exporters. Results from previous years have demonstrated the UK remains a top choice for international clients, with new business wins and trade missions to markets, such as Saudi Arabia.



The trade mission is an integral part of the UK’s extensive presence at Cannes Lions, delivered under the banner of UK Advertising @ Cannes Lions and led by the Advertising Association as the official UK representative for the Festival. It is supported by the biggest line-up of partners to date, including Bauer Media Outdoor, Pinterest, Sky Media, Mail Metro Media, Seedtag, Channel 4, Bauer Media, Marketreach and the Department for Business and Trade.



UK House will once again serve as the base of a high-impact programme, hosting a series of invite-only roundtables with senior leaders from key international markets including the USA, Saudi Arabia, and China, alongside thought-leadership panels across the Croisette. The programme includes the UK Advertising Global Dinner on Carlton Beach, an exclusive gathering of global industry leaders for an evening of curated networking, fine dining and entertainment. Kimberly Wyatt, presenter of The Hits Radio Throwback on Hits Radio, former Pussycat Doll and Grammy nominee, will provide a special DJ set, and there will be an exclusive set from Kiell Smith-Bynoe in partnership with BBC Studios Digital Brands. Best known for his starring role in the global BBC hit Ghosts, Smith-Bynoe is a celebrated comedy talent with credits spanning Stath Lets Flats, Dreamland, Taskmaster and this year’s Edinburgh Fringe.



​Stephen Woodford, chief executive, Advertising Association, commented, “The UK’s advertising exports were worth nearly £18bn in 2024, demonstrating how the demand for UK advertising has never been greater. As we head to Cannes Lions, we are ready to showcase the UK’s creative and technological expertise to the world, building on last year’s success with the UK in the top three most-awarded nations.”



​Aisling Conlon, international trade director for UK Advertising, Advertising Association, said, “This mission reflects the UK advertising industry’s global ambition. We’re coming together, industry and government, to ensure the UK remains the top choice for international clients seeking creativity with commercial impact. With strong results in past years, we’re building momentum and invite companies from across the industry to join this trade mission, to drive growth and strengthen the UK’s influence on the global stage.”



​Julian Douglas, group CEO, VCCP and UKAEG Chair, commented, “Cannes Lions is our global stage, a chance for UK advertising to show up loud and proud as one of the top three exporters on the planet. It’s where our groundbreaking creativity, world-class innovation and proven commercial impact earn the global recognition they deserve. More than just awards, Cannes is where UK creative companies spark international growth and forge powerful new connections.”



Next-generation talent will be championed at Cannes Lions, with the Advertising Association backing 12 exceptional creatives competing in the prestigious Young Lions competition, following a record performance in 2024. Additionally, 31 jurors from the UK have been selected to award the world's very best creative and effective work. This includes three jury presidents - Patricia McDonald, global chief strategy officer at dentsu, Kate Stanners, chairwoman and global chief creative officer, Saatchi & Saatchi and Dan Clays, CEO at Omnicom Media Group.



For further information on the programme during Cannes Lions, visit here or to find out how you can get involved contact Aisling Conlon, International Trade Director for UK Advertising.

