UK Advertising Returns from Success in Cannes Lions to Government Investment

The UK advertising industry recorded 106 LIONS at this year’s Cannes Lions, cementing its position in the top three territories globally for creativity in advertising. The many companies recognised are part of an industry that has been recognised in today’s Creative Industries Sector Plan which recognises advertising as a priority sector for growth in the UK and on the world stage. This includes an investment of £380 million into the UK’s creative industries to attract new talent to join the industry, encourage innovation, cement the industry’s position on a global stage and support job creation.



The partnership between the UK Advertising Exports Group (UKAEG) and UK government is already strong, evidenced by work with the Department for Business and Trade during SXSW, SXSW London and now Cannes Lions already this year to promote UK creativity and leadership on the global stage.



​Stephen Woodford, chief executive, Advertising Association, said, “It was fantastic to see UK advertising perform strongly once again at the world’s biggest festival of creativity with the many companies and leaders involved in a huge range of activities. As the world’s second largest exporter of advertising services, it is vital to present ourselves to international customers as open for business and capable of delivering the very best creatively effectively work for advertisers. This goal is backed fully by UK government, and it is brilliant to see our industry included as a key sector to drive growth for the UK in the new Industrial Strategy.”



Extensive UK Advertising presence at Cannes Lions



UK House was open for four days at Cannes Lions and featured 28 sessions hosted by UKAEG, showcasing how UK Advertising is driving international growth through creativity, strategy, and global presence. A series of C Suite invite-only roundtables were held, with leaders from international markets, including the US, Europe, China and Saudi Arabia, and there were thought-leadership panels across the Croisette with global industry leaders. The UK Advertising Global Dinner on Carlton Beach brought together 200 UK and international leaders for an evening of curated networking and celebration.



The UK Advertising programme was supported by Bauer Media Outdoor UK, Pinterest Business, Sky Media UK, Mail Metro Media, Seedtag, Channel 4, Bauer Media Group, Marketreach, UKAEG, along with the Department for Business and Trade.



The Advertising Association once again fulfilled its role as UK representatives for Cannes Lions, supporting 31 Jurors from the UK, including 3 Jury Presidents, and 12 Young Lions competing in the global competition, which saw shortlists in the marketers and digital categories.



About the wins



The UK won three Grand Prix, 19 Gold Lions, 28 Silver Lions and 50 Bronze Lions, as well as six Special Awards.



The Grand Prix awards included two won by Ogilvy UK for ‘Real Beauty: How a soap brand created a global self-esteem movement’, created for Dove, and one for 4Creative’s ‘Considering what?’ for the Paris Paralympics and Channel 4.



Other Gold Lion winners included adam&eveDDB’s ‘Missed Birthdays’ for ITV and CALM, Leo Burnett UK’s ‘Redditor Edit’ for Skoda, and many more.



VCCP London’s ‘Daisy VS Scammers’ was awarded one Gold (PR), three Silver (Digital Craft, PR & Creative Strategy) and one Bronze (Direct) for its ad depicting O2’s new initiative which uses a 78-year-old AI granny to waste scammers’ time.



*The total UK wins include joint wins and agency wins.

