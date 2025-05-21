Truerights Taps Manon Dave to Lead Creator-Centric Innovation

In a landmark collaboration, TrueRights– the world’s first digital rights management platform for talent and brands – has announced that Manon Dave, a multi award-winning creative technologist, music producer and a songwriter has been appointed as its chief product officer (CPO).

This appointment comes at a pivotal time for digital IP, as conversations around content ownership and talent rights grow increasingly urgent. Manon joins TrueRights to help steer the company into its next chapter – one focused on protecting creativity while embracing innovation.

His first key initiative is the formation of a Creative Council - an advisory group tasked with shaping the company’s approach to creativity and AI. The council will offer strategic direction to ensure TrueRights remains aligned with the evolving needs of creators in today’s fast-changing technological landscape. By establishing the Creative Council, Manon is reinforcing TrueRights’s commitment to advocating for creators' rights, championing artistic expression in the era of AI.

Working closely with founders Ben Woollams (ex-Influencer) and Nick Jenkins (formerly at Meta), Manon will bring his deep expertise to the platform that is purpose-built for an increasingly AI-integrated creative landscape. Designed to give talent full control over how their content, IP and rights are used, TrueRights has introduced the first truly-secure ecosystem for talent managing content and licensing digital assets.

With over two decades of experience, Manon Dave is a multi-award-winning music producer, songwriter and creative technologist known for pioneering projects that demonstrate the potential of AI as a catalyst for creativity and social good. From redefining driving as a real-time adaptive musical experience alongside will.i.am and Mercedes-AMG, to revolutionising payments with Akuna Wallet, developed with Idris Elba, Manon’s projects consistently challenge the status quo.

Manon Dave, CPO, TrueRights, said, “I am thrilled to join TrueRights at such a pivotal moment – not just for the company, but for the creative industry as a whole. TrueRights is more than just a platform - it's the most trusted and validated solution for talent and creators like myself who want the confidence that their IP is protected, while embracing the potential of AI that’s safe, ethical and on their own terms.

“With AI reshaping how we create, there’s never been a more critical time to empower creators while protecting what makes their work unique. My mission is to ensure TrueRights continues to lead that charge – supporting creative community and making sure that the creators stay ahead of the curve.”

Ben Woollams, founder and CEO, TrueRights said, “Manon brings a unique blend of creative vision, technical intelligence and a drive for integrity. What sets him apart is his strong vested interest in providing solutions that protect talent at an urgent time. TrueRights was founded to rebuild trust in the industry, by providing a fairer, more transparent market for brand and talent collaborations. We are really excited for Manon to share this ambition in truly empowering creators to protect and license their IP safely, ethically, and on their own terms.”

Designed to protect talent and brands from unauthorised uses of their content, TrueRights is a ground breaking development for rights holders to take full control of their digital presence and safely navigate an online landscape where there has been a 3000% increase in AI deepfake fraud attempts.

Through its unique traceable ‘Stamp’, TrueRights ensures end-to-end transparency, by providing brands, talent and agencies with tools for better visibility of where their content is used. The TR calculator also brings standardised pricing to creator content, helping talent get paid accurately and brands to license content more efficiently and avoid wasted or misused IP.

With no other viable solution for talent, managers or brands to safely license their IP into generative AI content, there has never been a more crucial time for new standards and governance to be set for digital rights management.

