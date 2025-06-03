Tropicana Brands Group Named FIG as Creative Agency of Record

Tropicana Brands Group has appointed FIG as its new creative agency of record (AOR) following a competitive pitch. In this role, FIG will lead creative efforts across the TPG portfolio—including Tropicana, Naked, and Izze—with the goal of changing consumer behaviour and disrupting category norms.

This win significantly expands FIG’s relationship with Tropicana Brands Group, which began in 2023 with work on Naked Smoothies. FIG stood out during the pitch process through a powerful combination of top-tier talent, bold creative thinking, and the use of its proprietary AI platform, StoryData™. The agency’s model is designed to embed senior-level talent directly into the day-to-day, ensuring close client collaboration and enabling the kind of trust needed for significant creative leaps.

StoryData™, which deconstructs every ad campaign in a category and correlates creative elements with market performance, played a key role in winning the business. It gave Tropicana Brands Group deep strategic and creative insights into each brand’s potential. The first work from this expanded partnership is set to launch this fall, with more campaigns to follow in early 2026.

Tina Lambert, chief marketing officer of Tropicana Brands Group, noted, “In today’s competitive landscape, you need a partner who’s not only creatively bold but also deeply collaborative. FIG’s commitment to creativity was clear in the disruptive, category-defining ideas they presented. With their exceptional talent and smart approach to data, we’re confident FIG will deliver big ideas that will help shape the future of our brands.”

Judith Carr-Rodriguez, partner and CEO at FIG, added, “From the moment we began working with Tropicana Brands Group, we’ve been eager to deepen our partnership and contribute wherever we would be most valuable. We’ve uncovered a rich creative opportunity for Tropicana, Naked, Izze, and the rest of the portfolio. We can’t wait to help Tropicana Brands Group unlock the full potential of their brands’ stories and have a lot of fun together along the way.”

