Tripel Karmeliet Raises a Glass to the Art of Breaking Convention

Who hasn’t ever felt the craving for a beer in a place where it is not the obvious choice? With its new campaign created by BETC, Tripel Karmeliet challenges conventions showcasing it versatility and quality into upscale and non-traditional beer occasions.

Whether it's served in a champagne flute during a toast among friends, in a wine glass at dinner, in a businessman's whiskey tumbler, or in a cocktail glass on a terrace, the beer always finds its place with style—immediately sparking the envy of everyone not holding one.

This campaign breaks away from the usual codes of beer advertising, offering a bold and innovative positioning, presenting Tripel Karmeliet as a beer that suits every occasion… though it is best enjoyed in its iconic chalice.

An iconic Belgian specialty beer, Tripel Karmeliet is known for its refined taste and elegance, and has become a benchmark in the world of beer tasting. So, it’s only natural that the brand now carries its new tagline: 'Perfection always finds its place.'

The tagline also features in a print campaign, where the majestic Tripel Karmeliet chalice proudly stands surrounded by all sorts of other glasses—each filled with the creamy beer.

“Some occasions call for very specific drinks. With subtle humour, we wanted to tell all those people who would simply prefer a beer in those moments that it’s perfectly acceptable to have a Tripel Karmeliet. It always fits.” David Martin Angelus, creative director, BETC

The campaign was shot by Australian director Sam Hibbard with Iconoclast France producing.

In his commercial work Sam has developed a distinct brand of surreal comedy that fit the tone of the campaign perfectly.

The campaign will launch on TV with a 40-second spot and in print across Belgium.

A fitting way to remind us that when the craving for a beer surpasses all the conventions of a situation, Tripel Karmeliet is the only real choice.

