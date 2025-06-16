TravelBoom Hotel Marketing Study Finds Confidence and Value Now Drive Booking Behaviour

In the face of rising inflation and economic uncertainty, Americans are still prioritising travel, but with a newfound sense of financial caution and strategic timing. According to TravelBoom’s latest 2025 Booking Trends Study, 74.5% of US respondents plan to take a vacation this summer, and an additional 17.5% are considering it - signalling strong travel demand that remains tethered to smart planning and spending.



The study, which surveyed 200 US travellers, explores how booking behaviour has evolved and what independent hoteliers can do to convert this intent into direct bookings.



“We’re seeing travellers crave spontaneity but behave with precision,” says Pete DiMaio, TravelBoom’s hotel marketing expert. “They want the freedom to travel but need the assurance that they’re making the right financial decisions.”



The 2025 Booking Trends Study uncovers a traveller mindset rooted in predictability, practicality, and financial caution. 65% of respondents begin planning trips one–three months out, and 68% book accommodations one-two months in advance, offering hoteliers a clear, dependable window for campaign targeting and remarketing. But while intent remains high, economic factors weigh heavily: 78% report inflation has altered their travel behaviour, and nearly half cite the broader economy as a key decision driver. In this climate, confidence is king: guaranteed best rates, free cancellations, and early booking discounts are the top incentives prompting action. Urgency also plays a role, with 47% booking immediately when prices drop and 38.5% reacting quickly to limited availability.

When choosing destinations, travellers prioritise value and experience - namely, cost of travel, dining options, and favourable weather - over traditional family-oriented features, signalling a shift toward more adult-focused, experience-driven getaways.



The complete 2025 Booking Trends Study is available now and includes actionable insights, data visualisations, and tailored recommendations to help hotels adapt to current traveller behaviour.



TravelBoom Hotel Marketing empowers hoteliers with customized, data-fuelled strategies designed to maximise direct bookings. Their dedicated account teams become an extension of your team, ensuring agility and faster decisions to capitalise on market trends. They're laser-focused on reducing reliance on OTAs, driving higher-profit direct customer relationships. As your category experts, they leverage advanced analytics to optimise your digital marketing spend for peak performance and increased direct bookings. Partner with TravelBoom and unlock independent growth, fuelled by expert insights and transparent reporting.

