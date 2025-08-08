Trash Bento Goes Global with Creative Call to Clean Up

Over the course of a year, each person unknowingly consumes the equivalent of one lunchbox worth of plastic waste. This is no longer just an environmental issue – it’s a threat to our health as well.

Launched in 2024 as a first step towards solving this ongoing challenge, the Trash Bento Contest welcomed incredible entries from across Japan in its inaugural year. The contest also drew attention at Japan’s EcoPro exhibition and sparked action in local communities, raising awareness about waste issues nationwide.

Hosted by Publicis Groupe Japan’s Gomirai Project Team, which is part of its Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Committee, this year’s Trash Bento Challenge is now open to anyone on Earth. It invites competitors to pick up litter, let their creativity run free, and turn what they find into a one-of-a-kind bento box creation.

“Maybe you care about the environment. Maybe you love making things. Maybe you're looking for the perfect summer research project. Whatever your reason, I encourage you to enter,” explained Yukichi Shikata, creative director at Publicis Groupe Japan and a member of the Groupe’s SDG Committee. “Your entry might inspire someone. It might make them smile. And it might be the first step towards changing behavior.”

Gareth Mulryan, CEO at Publicis Groupe Japan, added, “We received such a phenomenal response to last year’s contest that we’ve decided to welcome international entries this year. The more we can raise awareness of the health problems caused by trash and microplastics, and the more trash that’s collected from local neighbourhoods and kept out of our oceans and waterways, the better we can take incremental steps towards real and lasting change.”

This year’s theme is “Recycle – For the Earth, For Our Bodies”

To enter, pick up trash in your neighbourhood, then use it to build a one-of-a-kind bento box inspired by this year’s theme. Take a photo of your finished piece, and submit it here, along with your thoughts on the clean up experience and the inspiration for your Trash Bento.

All submissions will be evaluated by Publicis Groupe Japan’s Gomirai Project Team, along with two guest judges: Ms. Misa Enomoto, a chef, fermentation Meister and cookbook author; and Mr Shuichi Takizawa, a comedian and sanitation worker who shares insights on environmental issues through social media, writing and lectures.

What you’ll win

Prizes include:

Grand Prize: Stay at the Zero Waste Action Hotel in Kamikatsu, Tokushima. This Grand Prize covers a one-night stay for a family of three.

Appetite-Inspiring Award (judged by Misa Enomoto): Win an eco-friendly bento lunchbox made from coffee grounds and bamboo powder – plant-based materials that return naturally to the earth.

Recycle Meisger Award (judged by Shuichi Takizawa): Win a MyBottleYakusugi made from unutilised Yakusugi cedar left behind in warehouses – a beautiful example of upcycling through thoughtful design.

There are also prizes awarded to the Happy Fish Award winner, the Future Genius Award winner, and the My First Step Award winner to inspire future change makers of all ages.

Publicis Groupe Japan’s Gomirai Project Team finds ways to contribute to society through education and awareness-raising activities.

The Trash Bento Challenge was proudly featured at the ACT with Courage Exhibition at Cannes Lions 2025, an inspiring global showcase celebrating the power of creativity for good, bringing together 100 campaigns from 32 countries. This year’s competition is running with the support of local government and sponsors including PADI and Atoa aquarium in Kobe, which is hosting a trash bento workshop as part of an exhibition called ‘Plastic Oceans: A Changing Future’ on 7-8 August.

For updates, follow Publicis Groupe Japan’s Instagram account, and enter before Sunday, 31st August, 11:59 PM (JST) here.

