Creative in association withGear Seven
Tottenham Hotspur's Third Kit Film Is a Nostalgic Nod to Total 90

02/09/2025
Billy Wingrove, Aaron Lennon, Destiny Udogie, Brennan Johnson, Molly Bartrip, and James Maddison star in the spot from T&P

Spurs take us on a trip down memory lane with a playful Total 90-inspired campaign from T&P, starring football trickster Billy Wingrove, Spurs legend Aaron Lennon, and first-team stars including Destiny Udogie, Brennan Johnson, Molly Bartrip, and James Maddison.

Set in a lavish North London home, the spot is packed with nods to noughties football culture and the iconic Nike Total 90 era – from retro haircuts and eyebrow stylings to a cheeky wink at the Club’s history of commemorating iconic games on DVD.

The film opens with Udogie smashing a radio with a classic Total 90 ball. From there,

Wingrove weaves through the house, encountering:

  • A young fan styling his hair like Ronaldo... only to reveal he’s channeling 'Brenaldo' –
    Brennan Johnson.
  • Aaron Lennon delivering a deadpan throwback to his trademark eyebrow grooming.
  • Molly Bartrip launching a ball across the pool

The spot concludes with James Maddison taking the camera with his own hands and drawing a target on the lens in homage to Wayne Rooney’s iconic T90 ad, and fire one of his trademark invisible darts – which morphs into the campaign’s bold graphic: IT’S CLASSIC TOTTENHAM.

James Fernandes, creative director at T&P says, “The Total 90 era was bold, fearless and full of personality – we wanted to bring that same energy back for the Third Kit campaign, with a wink to the past and a nod to the future, with unapologetic swagger.”

About the Kit

The 2025/26 Third Kit fuses Tottenham’s classic colours with vibrant yellow and blue detailing, channelling the iconic look of the legendary T90 era. A retro-inspired cuff design and heritage club crest complete the look.

The new Nike Home Kit for the 2025/26 season is available through the Club website and Nike, in-store and online.

Credits
