Tostitos Knows Tradition Matters as Official Chip & Dip Sponsor of the NFL

Tostitos, the Official Chip & Dip Sponsor of the NFL, is kicking off football season with a new campaign that celebrates what the iconic snack brand and football fandom have most in common: traditions.



A long time sponsor of the NFL, Tostitos’ campaign this year places the product front and centre to remind consumers of the craft and quality that goes into their favourite tortilla chips, with whole corn kernels and masa made the traditional way.



Five TV spots (with one focused on the brand) will air this season, each telling a different story about why 'Tradition Matters' in the NFL and featuring the unique rituals of Green Bay Packers, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills fans.

PepsiCo Foods US’ internal agency, D3, created the spots.



The first spot showcases the Green Bay Packers’ 'leap' which will begin airing today ahead of NFL season kick-off on Sept. 4th.

The other TV ads that will air throughout the NFL season include:



The exuberant Dawg Pound section at a Browns game, showing how traditions can unleash a new side of fans.

The yearly tradition of a Thanksgiving Day Cowboys game bringing fans together, rain or shine.



Diehard Bills fans shovelling the snow at their beloved team’s stadium every winter, uniting a city even in the freezing cold.



​Jess Spaulding, VP of food master brands and portfolio transformation at PepsiCo Foods US said, “Just like NFL fans have their team traditions during football season, Tostitos is a brand that has always celebrated traditions when creating our products. Many people think of Tostitos as their go-to gameday snack, but our mission with this campaign is to also remind them about the quality ingredients and time-honoured craft that are behind their favourite tortilla chips.”

