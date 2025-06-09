Toronto Gains a Dedicated Remote Colour Experience

In Toronto, Klick Health has implemented a dedicated, always-on remote colour grading suite at its headquarters — a move designed to give its creative teams direct access to Nice Shoes’ senior colourists and ensure premium quality across its content output.

The collaboration originated through conversations between Michele Ferone, executive producer at Nice Shoes, and Rich Levy, chief creative officer at Klick Health — long-time colleagues who saw an opportunity to streamline high-end finishing into Klick’s fast-paced, in-house environment.

The dedicated room is fully equipped with state-of-the-art colour technology, installed by Klick’s engineering team with guidance from Nice Shoes engineers, and will be supported day-to-day by the Nice Shoes post-production team.

“Our goal was to give our creatives the freedom to push ideas as far as they’ll go — without technical limits getting in the way,” said Rich Levy, chief creative officer at Klick Health. “With Nice Shoes, we’ve built a pipeline that brings exceptional artists into our process, no matter where they’re based. It’s collaborative, seamless, and elevates the work.”

The implementation reflects a broader shift in the industry — one where agencies are building more internal capabilities, but still need access to specialised talent at key moments. Nice Access — a connected, collaborative pipeline — is designed specifically for this new reality. It allows in-house teams to scale up instantly with world-class artists, without the friction of traditional outsourcing models.“We believe in Nice Access — a new way to work with top-tier artists wherever you are,” said Camille Geier, chief production officer at Nice Shoes. “This model isn’t about exclusivity — it’s about opportunity. It’s fast, it’s flexible, and it puts the full force of our team just a call away.”