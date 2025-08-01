senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Tony Hawk, Zeb Powell, Josh Duhamel and Maggie Thurmon Join CarGurus' Big Deal Show

01/08/2025
5
Share
Multi-platform content series from Bindery and director Paul Scheer reframes the car buying experience with relatable celebrity moments

CarGurus, the most visited car-shopping site in the US, has officially launched the next chapter of its national 'Big Deal' campaign with ‘The Big Deal Show,’ a bold, content-first evolution created in partnership with New York-based creative studio Bindery.

The first two episodes dropped with Tony Hawk, Zeb Powell, Josh Duhamel and Maggie Thurmon and is directed by acclaimed actor, comedian, and producer Paul Scheer. More episodes will be released in August.

The campaign transforms the brand’s messaging into an ongoing, multi-platform entertainment series that blends humour, personal storytelling, and real car culture to deepen consumer engagement and expand brand awareness.

Moving beyond traditional advertising, The Big Deal Show has been developed by Bindery to deliver modular, digital-first content that connects with audiences across every stage of the marketing funnel. Anchored in CarGurus’ commitment to making car buying and selling more confident and transparent, the series reframes the automotive experience through playful, celebrity-driven narratives and highly shareable moments.

Carter Collins, Emmy-winning filmmaker and partner, managing director of Bindery, says, “One of our goals is to shift from a linear campaign model to a dynamic, content-rich experience. This show further dimensionalises the ‘Big Deal’ brand platform, combining sharp comedic writing, awesome talent and improv-driven sketches to create something both entertaining and strategically powerful. And our creative collaboration with director Paul Sheer really helped us to bring together the best of both worlds in brand and entertainment."

Dafna Sarnoff, chief marketing officer, CarGurus, adds, “CarGurus understands that cars play an integral role in some of life’s most important milestones and our brand consistently supports consumers through every stage of the car-buying journey. With The Big Deal Show, CarGurus signals a new era of automotive marketing, one where branded content doesn’t just sell, it connects. The Big Deal Show enriches the consumer experience through authentic storytelling and engaging celebrity-driven content, giving deeper meaning to big deals like car buying.”

The Big Deal Show is a three-part series released each month through the end of summer.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Bindery
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Bindery
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1