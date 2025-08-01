Tony Hawk, Zeb Powell, Josh Duhamel and Maggie Thurmon Join CarGurus' Big Deal Show

CarGurus, the most visited car-shopping site in the US, has officially launched the next chapter of its national 'Big Deal' campaign with ‘The Big Deal Show,’ a bold, content-first evolution created in partnership with New York-based creative studio Bindery.



The first two episodes dropped with Tony Hawk, Zeb Powell, Josh Duhamel and Maggie Thurmon and is directed by acclaimed actor, comedian, and producer Paul Scheer. More episodes will be released in August.

The campaign transforms the brand’s messaging into an ongoing, multi-platform entertainment series that blends humour, personal storytelling, and real car culture to deepen consumer engagement and expand brand awareness.

Moving beyond traditional advertising, The Big Deal Show has been developed by Bindery to deliver modular, digital-first content that connects with audiences across every stage of the marketing funnel. Anchored in CarGurus’ commitment to making car buying and selling more confident and transparent, the series reframes the automotive experience through playful, celebrity-driven narratives and highly shareable moments.

​Carter Collins, Emmy-winning filmmaker and partner, managing director of Bindery, says, “One of our goals is to shift from a linear campaign model to a dynamic, content-rich experience. This show further dimensionalises the ‘Big Deal’ brand platform, combining sharp comedic writing, awesome talent and improv-driven sketches to create something both entertaining and strategically powerful. And our creative collaboration with director Paul Sheer really helped us to bring together the best of both worlds in brand and entertainment."

​Dafna Sarnoff, chief marketing officer, CarGurus, adds, “CarGurus understands that cars play an integral role in some of life’s most important milestones and our brand consistently supports consumers through every stage of the car-buying journey. With The Big Deal Show, CarGurus signals a new era of automotive marketing, one where branded content doesn’t just sell, it connects. The Big Deal Show enriches the consumer experience through authentic storytelling and engaging celebrity-driven content, giving deeper meaning to big deals like car buying.”



The Big Deal Show is a three-part series released each month through the end of summer.

