This 'H2Ottoman' Offers a Beautiful Solution to Water Conservation

Water scarcity is on the rise. Droughts are more frequent. Food costs are climbing. And yet, millions of gallons of perfectly good rainwater go to waste every year. That’s where the H2Ottoman comes in. A discreet, design-forward piece of outdoor furniture that doubles as a 20-gallon rainwater reservoir. Concepted, designed, and produced for H2Ottoman by creative agency ONE23WEST, it’s a sustainability solution that blends seamlessly into modern patios, balconies, and gardens - no compromise required.



The strategy behind the H2Ottoman was rooted in a simple insight: sustainability gains traction when it can fit naturally into everyday life. While many people are forced to reduce their water usage due to municipal requirements when there is a water shortage, existing solutions for rainwater collection are often ugly or inconvenient, making adoption difficult.

“The design idea behind H2Ottoman was to remove the friction between intention and action when it comes to eco-friendly behaviour,” said Jeff Harrison, chief creative officer at ONE23WEST. “We wanted to create something aesthetically beautiful that people will actually use in their outdoor spaces - because that’s when sustainability sticks.”

Each H2Ottoman features a hidden 20-gallon reservoir, engineered to connect to a downspout or collect rainfall directly. Inspired by the shape of a water droplet in motion, its clean lines and soft curves allow it to sit beautifully within any outdoor setting. Made with durable, weather-resistant materials and rigorously prototyped and tested in real world conditions, it shows how sustainability, comfort and design excellence can coexist.



The journey from idea to execution involved meticulous design thinking and technical innovation. Standard outdoor furniture simply wasn’t built to store water. So the team developed a wall structure with internal ribbing to handle seated weight and liquid pressure without sacrificing comfort. Prototypes were tested through finite element analysis, and field trials helped fine-tune everything from lid design to load distribution. The result? A climate-conscious product that functions effortlessly in both form and purpose.

The H2Ottoman is more than a product, it’s a quiet revolution in how we view conservation. It encourages eco-conscious habits by making them feel natural, accessible, and even aspirational. In an age of increasing water scarcity, it offers a solution for space-limited urban homes, helping households water their gardens, cut reliance on municipal water, and stay resilient during drought conditions.



The H2Ottoman proves that sustainability, comfort, and high design don’t have to live in separate worlds. Sometimes, they sit beautifully together, right on your patio.

The H2Ottoman will be available for pre-order exclusively through Kickstarter, giving early bakers the chance to be part of a limited launch that brings this innovative solution to more homes, gardens, and balconies.



Beyond the crowdfunding campaign, H2Ottoman is already generating strong interest from the investment community which is an encouraging sign of confidence in both the product’s commercial potential and its positive environmental impact. This early momentum is helping to pave the way for broader distribution and long-term growth.



