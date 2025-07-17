This Book Is a Powerful Tribute to Remarkable Life of Suki Thompson

A deeply personal and beautifully produced new book, ‘Every Day is a Gift’, launches on July 24th in memory of the much-loved entrepreneur, Suki Thompson.

The book gathers reflections from more than 40 contributors to Suki’s brilliant podcast series, ‘Reset’ including an extraordinary range of voices from global business leaders like Arthur Sadoun (chairman and CEO, Publicis Groupe) and Kathryn Jacob OBE (CEO, Pearl & Dean), to cultural icons such as broadcaster Angie Greaves and footballer-turned-author Mark Bright. Also featured are Keith Weed (president of the Royal Horticultural Society and former Unilever CMO) and Dr Yvonne Thompson CBE (founder of Choice FM and WinTrade Global). Lessons and moments of real meaning shared with Suki, all under the theme that every day really is a gift: something that Suki believed even in her final few months.

“This book is full of Mum,” said Jazmyn Thompson, Suki’s daughter. “Her courage, her joy, the way she brought people together. It’s a reminder of how loved she was, and still is. I think anyone who reads it will find something of themselves in its pages.”

Published almost two years after her death, the book is intended not only as a lasting tribute to Suki, but a continuation of the incredible fundraising efforts from Suki’s family and friends. In the last two years alone, they have raised over £200,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support, a charity so close to Suki’s heart. All proceeds from the sale of this book will be going to Macmillan and towards lifting that number even further.

Richard Robinson, one of Suki’s former business partners and close friend, said, “Suki was the best of us. Kind and caring, warm and generous, the embodiment of human sunshine. It was a gift to work alongside Suki every day, and this book is a testament to the lives she touched and the stories she shaped.”

Every Day is a Gift is available to order now in paperback and in limited-edition format. Orders can be placed through the Macmillan shop here or by using the QR Code below.

