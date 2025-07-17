senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

This Book Is a Powerful Tribute to Remarkable Life of Suki Thompson

17/07/2025
6
Share
‘Every Day is a Gift’ gathers reflections from more than 40 contributors to Suki’s brilliant podcast series, ‘Reset’ including an extraordinary range of voices from global business leaders

A deeply personal and beautifully produced new book, ‘Every Day is a Gift’, launches on July 24th in memory of the much-loved entrepreneur, Suki Thompson.

The book gathers reflections from more than 40 contributors to Suki’s brilliant podcast series, ‘Reset’ including an extraordinary range of voices from global business leaders like Arthur Sadoun (chairman and CEO, Publicis Groupe) and Kathryn Jacob OBE (CEO, Pearl & Dean), to cultural icons such as broadcaster Angie Greaves and footballer-turned-author Mark Bright. Also featured are Keith Weed (president of the Royal Horticultural Society and former Unilever CMO) and Dr Yvonne Thompson CBE (founder of Choice FM and WinTrade Global). Lessons and moments of real meaning shared with Suki, all under the theme that every day really is a gift: something that Suki believed even in her final few months.

“This book is full of Mum,” said Jazmyn Thompson, Suki’s daughter. “Her courage, her joy, the way she brought people together. It’s a reminder of how loved she was, and still is. I think anyone who reads it will find something of themselves in its pages.”

Published almost two years after her death, the book is intended not only as a lasting tribute to Suki, but a continuation of the incredible fundraising efforts from Suki’s family and friends. In the last two years alone, they have raised over £200,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support, a charity so close to Suki’s heart. All proceeds from the sale of this book will be going to Macmillan and towards lifting that number even further.

Richard Robinson, one of Suki’s former business partners and close friend, said, “Suki was the best of us. Kind and caring, warm and generous, the embodiment of human sunshine. It was a gift to work alongside Suki every day, and this book is a testament to the lives she touched and the stories she shaped.”

Every Day is a Gift is available to order now in paperback and in limited-edition format. Orders can be placed through the Macmillan shop here or by using the QR Code below.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from LBB Editorial
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from LBB Editorial
Find. Buy. Own.
Aussie
14/07/2025
Flip
Polaroid
10/07/2025
Leather Landscapes
Evolved By Nature
03/07/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1