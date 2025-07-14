The Variable Promotes Courtney Lewis and Matthew Cook

​​The Variable, an award-winning creative agency known for its innovative approach and people-first culture, has promoted Courtney Lewis to CEO from chief marketing officer, unveiling a pivotal leadership transition, and preparing for the next phase of growth.



After over a decade of leadership, president Jodi Heelan is stepping down to spend time with her family beginning this fall. Until then, Jodi will work closely with Lewis and the leadership team to ensure a seamless transition.



Over the past six years, Courtney has been a key member of The Variable’s leadership team as head of growth, revamping its new business strategy, reengineering pitch processes, and leading the agency to a 75% win rate in 2024 alone, securing marquee AOR and project relationships with brands including GameChange, Liquid Death, Hannaford, and Atleisure.



“Courtney has an unmatched ability to build trust with clients, sculpt business-driving strategy, and rally a team to produce work that truly moves people, and her new business success rate is proof of this,” said Jodi. “She’s a fierce and focused leader, and I couldn’t imagine anyone better to lead The Variable into its next chapter.”



“It’s an incredible honour to step into this role,” said Courtney. “At The Variable we’ve always believed that creativity when backed by clear strategy and genuine heart, can change the trajectory for brands. I’m excited to continue nurturing the culture that sets us apart, while also building a future that continues to deliver undeniable value for clients.”



Additionally Matthew Cook, currently SVP, group creative director, will take on the role of chief creative officer. Over the past 12 years at The Variable, Matthew has been a vital force behind the agency’s creative work, consistently crafting award-winning campaigns for brands like NAPA, Tesla, Liquid Death and F*ck Cancer, while overseeing a talented team.



"I’ve grown alongside this agency for years, and it’s shaped me just as much as I’ve helped shape the work. Leading this team is a privilege, and I’m excited to keep building a place where bold ideas and good people thrive," said Matthew.



​Joe Parrish, co-founder and chief creative officer, will step down from his role as CCO to become a senior advisor and board member. Joe will continue to work with Cook and the creative team through the end of the year.



"Passing the baton to Matt feels like a natural next step,” said Joe, “He has poured his heart into this agency for more than a decade, and his creative vision has touched everything we’ve done. We can’t wait to see where he takes us next.”

