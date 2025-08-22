The Variable Expands Senior Leadership

Above: Brooke Smith

Marketing has entered uncharted territory. AI acceleration, shifting consumer behaviour, economic uncertainty, and supply chain pressures are rewriting the rules. In response, The Variable, a five-time Ad Age Small Agency award-winner and three-time winner of Fast Company Best Workplaces for Innovators, is doubling down on what brands need most: standout creative paired with performance strategies that deliver measurable ROI.

To lead that charge, the independent agency is adding five senior leaders: Brooke Smith, SVP, strategy and growth; Mudi Diejomaoh, VP, brand strategy; Derek Channell, VP, group account director; Nick Rogers, VP, media strategy; and Sarah Anderson, creative director. All are relocating from major metros — including New York, Chicago, and Washington, D.C. — underscoring The Variable’s ability to attract national-calibre talent to Winston-Salem.

“These hires are a direct response to the pressures facing CMOs today,” said Courtney Lewis, CEO of The Variable. “It’s no longer enough to make great creative. You need strategic clarity, speed, and accountability. Our expanded leadership blends bold storytelling with precision performance to drive outcomes that matter.”

Brooke Smith brings more than 20 years of experience and has held both CMO and chief strategy roles for major brands, as well as senior posts at leading agencies. Her experience building challenger brands and repositioning legacy ones gives her a rare ability to bridge brand storytelling and performance marketing. She’s known for pairing creative ambition with operational rigour and building agile, people-first teams that spark breakthrough thinking.

With more than 15 years experience working in brand strategy, Mudi Diejomaoh helps brands carve out authentic positioning in crowded, value-driven markets. His approach blends empathy, cultural insight, and business alignment — skills honed through deep work in brand positioning, audience insight, and long-term client partnerships.

Derek Channell is a trusted C-suite advisor with nearly two decades of experience simplifying complexity into actionable strategies. He has guided brands like Lexus, Daimler Truck North America, and Foot Locker to unlock new markets, strengthen loyalty, and connect brand, employee, and customer experiences.

Returning to The Variable for a second time, Nick Rogers will lead media strategy with a focus on transparency, ROI, and integrating media with creative from day one. With previous experience at agencies like Spark Foundry, MERGE, and Cramer-Krasselt, his work spans connected TV, programmatic, and full-funnel planning for brands including Edward Jones, Hanes, and Oklahoma Joe’s.

​Sarah Anderson has led creative for brands like Cheetos, Peloton, Samsung, and Baileys, specialising in inclusive, earned-first, and cross-platform ideas that resonate and build loyalty. She is also a respected industry voice on DEI, women in leadership, and the human side of creative culture.

“This team gives clients the strategic allies they need,” added Courtney. “By uniting creative firepower with performance discipline, we’re not just keeping up with the market — we’re helping our clients set the pace.”

