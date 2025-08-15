The Real Risk with AI? Building for a World That’s Already Outdated

Between January 1 and May 1, 2025, more than 30 new AI models were announced - that’s roughly one every three days. How do you plan when the ground shifts that fast?

At this pace, it's no wonder marketing leaders feel like they're chasing a moving target - trying to steer brand strategy while the ground is still shifting beneath them.

The pressure’s real. A recent report found that 64% of business leaders say the fear of falling behind is what drives early AI investment — often before they fully understand the value it might bring.

AI isn’t the first tech shift to change the rules mid-game. Think about how advertising evolved with the rise of digital media, or how 5G reshaped mobile experiences.

Now? It’s not just faster — it’s exponential.

So when brand leaders ask us, “Is it time to get started?” — they’re asking the wrong question.

The better question is this:

Are you designing for what’s next — or just reacting to what’s now?

Why "Two Models Ahead" Is the Right Mindset

Designing for AI means designing for volatility. Today’s capabilities will feel quaint six weeks from now. That’s why the smartest teams don’t just build for what’s available — they build for what’s inevitable. We call it a “two models ahead” mindset.

Here’s the idea:

Define your brand’s voice, governance guardrails, and creative flexibility now — so when the models evolve, your experience evolves with them. Don’t duct tape strategy onto the latest release. Architect for the pace of change.

When you plan two models ahead, you future-proof your infrastructure and design systems, essential for global organisations managing brand deputies across the world. You reduce the risk of reactive, and increasingly expensive, reworks every time a new model drops. And you keep teams focused on creating – not constantly catching up to the news cycle.

For Marketers, the Stakes Are Higher

When the models change faster than your media plan, strategy built on yesterday’s capabilities won’t just underperform — it might misrepresent your brand.

You’re not just trying to keep up. You’re managing brand consistency across hundreds of touchpoints; governance, bias, and safety concerns in generated content; and campaigns that rely on tone, nuance and emotional timing.

Planning two models ahead gives you the breathing room to protect what matters and push into new creative territory.

Planning for Change ≠ Chasing the Shiny Object

Being future-ready isn’t about trend-hopping or AI theater. It’s about building systems that absorb change without falling apart.

What does that look like?

Flexible design systems — modular frameworks that adapt as modalities shift

The right innovation partners — teams immersed in the evolving stack, not just reading headlines

A culture of adaptability — where experimentation is built into your creative and product processes

It also requires creative technologists who don’t just ask what’s possible — they ask what’s inevitable.

Not Sure Where to Start? Start Here.

We don’t always meet clients at the cutting edge of AI. Often, we meet them at the starting line.

Their first question isn’t “How do we implement this?” It’s “Why does this even matter to us?”

So we help them move through three stages:

1. Curiosity → Clarity

Understanding what AI means for your brand, your customers, and your category.

2. Clarity → Capability

Identifying pilot opportunities that test adaptability, not just novelty.

3. Capability → Fluency

Operationalising AI across your creative, product, and marketing systems — in ways that evolve with time, not break with every update.

Ask Yourself This

When we work with marketing teams, we often ask three questions:

Why AI? Is this the best approach to accomplishing your goals?

Are you truly engaging with the technology or just applying it for stunts?

What could you build if you planned two models ahead?

When you build with the future in mind, you buy yourself freedom. Freedom from reactivity. Freedom from last-minute pivots. Freedom to lead.

You stop playing with AI.

And you start building with it.



