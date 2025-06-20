The Office Isn’t Dead – It’s Where the Magic Happens

Let’s get a few things out of the way: I love my getting my laundry done as much as the next person. And yes, I love dogs (even though I don’t have one). Moreover, I love the idea that I could, in theory, lead The Show and Tell Agency from my kitchen table, fully caffeinated, with stretchy pants on.



But here’s the inconvenient truth: if you want to build something extraordinary – a team, a culture, a business that delivers – you need more than a Wi-Fi signal and a Teams channel.



You need an office.



There, I said it. The remote work evangelists are already rolling their eyes. “But productivity is up! Commutes are down! My sourdough starter is thriving!” Yes, yes, and congratulations on your yeast. But let’s not confuse comfort with greatness. The office is not an anachronism. It’s a crucible. And for those of us who want to do audacious things, it’s still the best place to bring ideas to a boil.



The Alchemy of Proximity



Here’s the thing about offices – they’re messy, noisy and gloriously unpredictable. You can’t mute the guy who’s always pitching wild ideas. You can’t “leave the meeting” when someone challenges your thinking. You can’t turn your web camera off when it’s your turn to show and tell.



And that’s exactly the point.



Chemistry happens when smart, ambitious people collide in real life. Like atoms splitting, ideas ricochet between desks. Strategies are debated over Sheepdog’s Cold Brew coffee. Bonds are forged over soup and a sandwich. You don’t get that kind of alchemy in a grid of LCD rectangles. You get it when you’re breathing the same air, finishing each other’s sentences, and yes, sometimes having contentious conversations, face to face, in person.

Diversity Takes Many Forms

Every business should be comprised of people that are representative of the communities in which we live. This is how Show and Tell has been built. In-person work catalyses the most important diversity – diversity of opinion. We encourage curiosity, critical thinking, courage and candour. All of which manifests more easily in person. All of which makes our work better.



Culture Isn’t a Teams Channel



Most businesses aspire to have a great culture. Ping-pong tables! Happy hours!

Inspirational quotes in the bathrooms! Pfft.



Real culture isn’t built on perks. It’s built on shared experiences, inside jokes, talking about the Jets and the unspoken trust that comes from seeing how your colleagues handle pressure, success and the occasional disaster.



You can’t manufacture that over Zoom or Teams. Culture is a living, evolving thing and it needs a habitat. The office is that habitat. It’s where values become actions, where mentorship happens organically and where the next generation of leaders learns not just what we do, but how-and why-we do it.



Serendipity Is a Strategy



Some of our agency’s best ideas didn’t come from scheduled brainstorms or carefully crafted emails. They came from chance encounters in the hallway, off-hand comments in the kitchen or the collective panic of knowing a client meeting is in five minutes and we’re still struggling to find the big idea.



Serendipity isn’t just luck, it’s a strategy. Our office is designed for it. Every unscripted conversation is a potential breakthrough. Every overheard problem is an opportunity for someone to jump in with a solution. When you’re all in the same place, creativity isn’t a scheduled event. It’s a constant possibility.



The office gives everyone a stage and a spotlight.



The Human Factor



We are humans, not avatars or AI. We crave connection, belonging and the sense that we’re part of something bigger. The office is where we celebrate wins and commiserate over losses.



Yes, remote work is here to stay.



Our industry is incredibly competitive. Show and Tell competes for talent against other agencies featuring 100 per cent remote, four-day work weeks and hybrid work.

In fact, we have embraced the hybrid workplace model. Our team has mandatory in-office attendance three days a week. We also have some fully remote staff because we couldn’t hire specialist talent locally.



Yes, flexibility matters. Show and Tell’s rallying cry is 'Sharing Changes Everything.' That’s a lot easier to do when the nuances of emotion, body language and tension are standing right in front of you.



So, if you feel like your back is against the wall, stand fast. Relationships matter. Creativity matters. Mentorship matters. Yes is easier and no is harder when you’re face to face.



Work at work and watch the sparks fly, the ideas flow and the laughter echo down the halls. Your team might just remember what it feels like to be part of something extraordinary.







​Marty Fisher is president at The Show and Tell Agency​