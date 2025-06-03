The Board of Directors Signs Director Dan Henshaw to Expanding Roster

​The Board of Directors continues to expand its creative talent roster with the addition of London-based director and creative director, Dan Henshaw. Dan is known for artful, daring, and authentic storytelling for lifestyle brands including Adidas, Aries x Umbro, and New Balance. He’s also lent his perspective and talent to music videos and music-driven short films.

“Dan is the kind of director whose work feels connected but always brings an element of originality and surprise,” said The Board of Directors’ Adam Littke, who has known Dan for 15 years. “He’s not bound by genre but brings filmic sensibility, wit, and style together in a way that feels carefully considered and genuine. And, above all, he’s a wonderful human.”

“Adam and I spent a lot of time together in London when he was working there and developed a creative camaraderie that became a long time friendship,” recalled Dan. “When he spoke to me about The Board of Directors and what they were building it felt like the right place and a perfect reunion.”

Dan grew up making skate videos in his youth and cites street style, cinema, and British humour as key imprints on his career. Early on, he directed a few projects with major football (soccer) talent – and this led to a body of work that includes films that blend performance and mischievous fun. Whether directing celebrities like David Beckham or directing band performances for Amazon's live music show CURVED, Dan’s approachability, visual sensibility and passion for creative challenges, has won the trust of brands and artists alike.

The Board of Directors is a collection of talented directors and producers who thrive on unlocking the most engaging ways to visualise story. Adam Littke, Ben Hoffman, Franco Garuti,Jeff Bednarz, Lan Freedman, Mikko Lehtinen and Tom Ryan are featured talents who take their craft seriously while enjoying the process of discovery and direction. The name is an ode to a new perspective on business, where an open door welcomes all.

