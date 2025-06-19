The Art of the Impossible with Shushu E. Spanier

Shushu E. Spanier is a craft lover, experimental visualiser, practical effects endorser, 15-year copywriter (Saatchi & Saatchi, Y&R, DDB), beard grower, music embracer, colour mixer, out-of-the-matte-box thinker, Haifa-California-Tel-Aviv-Rhode Island-Tel-Aviv dweller, award winner (Cannes Lions, Epica, Cresta, Telly, Communicator and The One Club), fluffy animals embedder, innovative cinematographer and dark chocolate eater.
Repped by/in: The Deli, Canada / Caviar, Belgium
Awards: As a writer: Cannes lions, One Show, Eppica, Cresta. As a director: Telly awards.
Shushu> We’re in the business of making things look different. So the moment a script has that spark, I’m in. Of course, great writing that genuinely makes me laugh is always a plus. And I’m especially drawn to scripts that allow for bold techniques or seemingly impossible ideas that haven’t been done before.
Shushu> First, I let the script simmer in my head while I eat dark chocolate. Or carbs. Or go for a run. Then I go through the scenes a bunch of times, trying to figure how to make the concept feel unique and true to the brand. Then, of course, I reward myself with more carbs. It's a vicious but oddly effective cycle.
Shushu> I’m (unfortunately?) pretty OCD about understanding what I’m working on. I always look at the brand’s previous ads, and just as importantly, the competitors'. I work with my research team and my production company, to crack the brief properly.
Shushu> The 'classic' answer is probably the producer, because they're the responsible adult who goes hand-in-hand with you throughout this crazy process. But the truth is, creating 'movie magic' requires a whole team of crucial individuals, and everyone gets an equal share of 'tough love' from me until we deliver a truly badass ad.
Shushu> Anything that's crafty, fun, colourful, and has the potential to feature a furry animal.
Shushu> That I’m into involving a lot of CGI, when in reality, I'm a huge fan of practical effects and hand crafted work, especially in an era where everything seems to be generated digitally.
Shushu> On a Samsung commercial, the existing rig couldn't achieve the movement I needed. So, during our tests, the DP and I welded metal parts together to create a custom rig. The grip then used that as a basis to build the final rig.
Shushu> We set up a mud wrestling match and let the best idea win. Or alternatively, we just let the process flow. It’s a shared journey, and the outcome is really the result of everyone’s input.
Shushu> It’s a love-hate story. For me, it’s really about trying to keep a balance: Combining the romance of classic cinematic craft with the magic and efficiency of the new kids on the block.
Shushu>
Samsung Galaxy // Flight of the Ladybug
I’ve done a few commercials for Samsung, but this one is my fav. A small story that flows with the music and blends with immersive camera movements.
Bingo Blitz // Alien Invasion
Action vibes meets Drew Barrymore charm.
Cibus by Pluxee // Cibus pour le Morale!
A bit of '70s, a bit of weirdness, a touch of French gibberish, a dash of meta — what’s not to love?
Fiverr // Nobody cares if you use AI
A low budget ad that taps into the AI craze with just the right mix of irony and fun.