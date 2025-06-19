The Art of the Impossible with Shushu E. Spanier

Shushu E. Spanier is a craft lover, experimental visualiser, practical effects endorser, 15-year copywriter (Saatchi & Saatchi, Y&R, DDB), beard grower, music embracer, colour mixer, out-of-the-matte-box thinker, Haifa-California-Tel-Aviv-Rhode Island-Tel-Aviv dweller, award winner (Cannes Lions, Epica, Cresta, Telly, Communicator and The One Club), fluffy animals embedder, innovative cinematographer and dark chocolate eater.





Repped by/in: The Deli, Canada / Caviar, Belgium

Awards: As a writer: Cannes lions, One Show, Eppica, Cresta. As a director: Telly awards.

LBB> What elements of a script sets one apart from the other and what sort of scripts get you excited to shoot them?

Shushu> We’re in the business of making things look different. So the moment a script has that spark, I’m in. Of course, great writing that genuinely makes me laugh is always a plus. And I’m especially drawn to scripts that allow for bold techniques or seemingly impossible ideas that haven’t been done before.





LBB> How do you approach creating a treatment for a spot?

Shushu> First, I let the script simmer in my head while I eat dark chocolate. Or carbs. Or go for a run. Then I go through the scenes a bunch of times, trying to figure how to make the concept feel unique and true to the brand. Then, of course, I reward myself with more carbs. It's a vicious but oddly effective cycle.





LBB> If the script is for a brand that you're not familiar with/ don’t have a big affinity with or a market you're new to, how important is it for you to do research and understand that strategic and contextual side of the ad? If it’s important to you, how do you do it?

Shushu> I’m (unfortunately?) pretty OCD about understanding what I’m working on. I always look at the brand’s previous ads, and just as importantly, the competitors'. I work with my research team and my production company, to crack the brief properly.





LBB> For you, what is the most important working relationship for a director to have with another person in making an ad? And why?

Shushu> The 'classic' answer is probably the producer, because they're the responsible adult who goes hand-in-hand with you throughout this crazy process. But the truth is, creating 'movie magic' requires a whole team of crucial individuals, and everyone gets an equal share of 'tough love' from me until we deliver a truly badass ad.





LBB> What type of work are you most passionate about - is there a particular genre or subject matter or style you are most drawn to?

Shushu> Anything that's crafty, fun, colourful, and has the potential to feature a furry animal.





LBB> What misconception about you or your work do you most often encounter and why is it wrong?

Shushu> That I’m into involving a lot of CGI, when in reality, I'm a huge fan of practical effects and hand crafted work, especially in an era where everything seems to be generated digitally.





LBB> What’s the craziest problem you’ve come across in the course of a production – and how did you solve it?

Shushu> On a Samsung commercial, the existing rig couldn't achieve the movement I needed. So, during our tests, the DP and I welded metal parts together to create a custom rig. The grip then used that as a basis to build the final rig.





LBB> How do you strike the balance between being open/collaborative with the agency and brand client while also protecting the idea?

Shushu> We set up a mud wrestling match and let the best idea win. Or alternatively, we just let the process flow. It’s a shared journey, and the outcome is really the result of everyone’s input.





LBB> What’s your relationship with new technology and, if at all, how do you incorporate future-facing tech into your work?

Shushu> It’s a love-hate story. For me, it’s really about trying to keep a balance: Combining the romance of classic cinematic craft with the magic and efficiency of the new kids on the block.





LBB> Which pieces of work do you feel really show off what you do best – and why?

Shushu>

Samsung Galaxy // Flight of the Ladybug

I’ve done a few commercials for Samsung, but this one is my fav. A small story that flows with the music and blends with immersive camera movements.

Bingo Blitz // Alien Invasion

Action vibes meets Drew Barrymore charm.

Cibus by Pluxee // Cibus pour le Morale!

A bit of '70s, a bit of weirdness, a touch of French gibberish, a dash of meta — what’s not to love?

Fiverr // Nobody cares if you use AI

A low budget ad that taps into the AI craze with just the right mix of irony and fun.