Team One’s Legacy Lab Launches 'The Legacy Makers 100: 2025’s Architects of What Comes Next'

Team One’s Legacy Lab, a think tank exploring brands making a long-term impact in a short-term world, has announced its annual Legacy Makers 100 list. The 2025 Legacy Makers 100 celebrates organisations that consumers believe are leading the transition from today’s economy to tomorrow’s.
This year’s list features rare brands representing a wide range of categories including consumer goods; entertainment and music; technology; food and beverage; transportation and mobility; business and service; and health and wellness. What these brands share is a focus on developing a better future by engaging in forward-thinking behaviours and contributing to the design of innovative solutions that others will inherit, improve upon, and build on for decades to come.
“Traditional rankings focus on market share and awareness. But in this context, consumers are rewarding those brands that are leading the great transition of our time,” said Mark Miller, chief strategy officer at Team One and founder of The Legacy Lab. “They’re recognising the architects who aren’t just adapting to change but also who are defining how entire industries evolve.”
1. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
2. Mayo Clinic
3. Habitat for Humanity
4. Girls Who Code
5. Johns Hopkins Medicine
6. Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
7. The Row
8. Aimé Leon Dore
9. Filson
10. Cotopaxi
11. The Hundreds
12. Shinola Detroit
13. Veja
14. BYD
15. RIMOWA
16. Ami Colé
17. Medium
18. Substack
19. IWC Schaffhausen
20. TELFAR
21. HYBE
22. NASA
23. The Citizenry
24. Reformation
25. The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA)
26. AMBUSH
27. PBS KIDS
28. Arc'teryx
29. C.F. Martin & Co.
30. Away
31. Gates Foundation
32. The Ordinary
33. Taylor Guitars
34. Good American
35. Nvidia
36. Sesame Street
37. Off-White
38. FIGS
39. LOEWE
40. Depop
41. Google
42. John Varvatos
43. Calm
44. Microsoft
45. On
46. Seventh Generation
47. Glossier
48. Golden Goose
49. MasterClass
50. Moncler
51. Apple
52. Intel
53. LEGO
54. Polestar
55. Amazon
56. Aesop
57. The Bluebird Cafe
58. National Geographic
59. Rent the Runway
60. Miu Miu
61. The Metropolitan Museum of Art (The Met)
62. PayPal
63. Owala
64. Rare Beauty
65. Sanrio
66. Alo Yoga
67. Bang & Olufsen
68. Bombas
69. Savage X Fenty
70. Duolingo
71. A24
72. USAA
73. Canada Goose
74. TED
75. The RealReal
76. Benefit Cosmetics
77. Bottega Veneta
78. Vuori
79. Uniqlo
80. UPS
81. Supreme
82. General Electric
83. Patek Philippe
84. Blue Origin
85. Trader Joe's
86. GSK
87. Pfizer
88. Rivian
89. Harman Kardon
90. SpaceX
91. REI
92. Samsung
93. Stanley Tools
94. H-E-B
95. NFL
96. SXSW
97. HOKA
98. YouTube
99. John Deere
100. Toyota
Rankings are based on a survey of 10,000 respondents, who evaluated an extensive list of brands nominated by top business and communication schools in the United States. The Legacy Makers study also highlights ten up-and-coming brands that demonstrate the forward-thinking approaches characterising the top 100 companies. These Radar brands represent the next wave of architects building tomorrow's solutions.
1. Bobbie
2. Buck Mason
3. Fear of God
4. Athletic Brewing Co.
5. Waymo
6. BLACKPINK
7. POP MART
8. MSCHF
9. Sol de Janeiro
10. Bluey
"In 20 years, when business school students study how companies navigated the 2020s transition period, some of these Radar brands may be the case studies," Mark noted. "They are discovering how to thrive not in spite of profound cultural and economic shifts but because of them."
For more information about The 2025 Legacy Makers 100 and Legacy Makers Radar lists, visit here.