Team One's Legacy Lab Launches 'The Legacy Makers 100: 2025's Architects of What Comes Next'

01/08/2025
New study reveals which organisations consumers think are leading the cultural and economic transition from 'what was' to 'what will be'

Team One’s Legacy Lab, a think tank exploring brands making a long-term impact in a short-term world, has announced its annual Legacy Makers 100 list. The 2025 Legacy Makers 100 celebrates organisations that consumers believe are leading the transition from today’s economy to tomorrow’s.

This year’s list features rare brands representing a wide range of categories including consumer goods; entertainment and music; technology; food and beverage; transportation and mobility; business and service; and health and wellness. What these brands share is a focus on developing a better future by engaging in forward-thinking behaviours and contributing to the design of innovative solutions that others will inherit, improve upon, and build on for decades to come.

“Traditional rankings focus on market share and awareness. But in this context, consumers are rewarding those brands that are leading the great transition of our time,” said Mark Miller, chief strategy officer at Team One and founder of The Legacy Lab. “They’re recognising the architects who aren’t just adapting to change but also who are defining how entire industries evolve.”

The 2025 Legacy Makers 100 brands are:

1. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

2. Mayo Clinic

3. Habitat for Humanity

4. Girls Who Code

5. Johns Hopkins Medicine

6. Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

7. The Row

8. Aimé Leon Dore

9. Filson

10. Cotopaxi

11. The Hundreds

12. Shinola Detroit

13. Veja

14. BYD

15. RIMOWA

16. Ami Colé

17. Medium

18. Substack

19. IWC Schaffhausen

20. TELFAR

21. HYBE

22. NASA

23. The Citizenry

24. Reformation

25. The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA)

26. AMBUSH

27. PBS KIDS

28. Arc'teryx

29. C.F. Martin & Co.

30. Away

31. Gates Foundation

32. The Ordinary

33. Taylor Guitars

34. Good American

35. Nvidia

36. Sesame Street

37. Off-White

38. FIGS

39. LOEWE

40. Depop

41. Google

42. John Varvatos

43. Calm

44. Microsoft

45. On

46. Seventh Generation

47. Glossier

48. Golden Goose

49. MasterClass

50. Moncler

51. Apple

52. Intel

53. LEGO

54. Polestar

55. Amazon

56. Aesop

57. The Bluebird Cafe

58. National Geographic

59. Rent the Runway

60. Miu Miu

61. The Metropolitan Museum of Art (The Met)

62. PayPal

63. Owala

64. Rare Beauty

65. Sanrio

66. Alo Yoga

67. Bang & Olufsen

68. Bombas

69. Savage X Fenty

70. Duolingo

71. A24

72. USAA

73. Canada Goose

74. TED

75. The RealReal

76. Benefit Cosmetics

77. Bottega Veneta

78. Vuori

79. Uniqlo

80. UPS

81. Supreme

82. General Electric

83. Patek Philippe

84. Blue Origin

85. Trader Joe's

86. GSK

87. Pfizer

88. Rivian

89. Harman Kardon

90. SpaceX

91. REI

92. Samsung

93. Stanley Tools

94. H-E-B

95. NFL

96. SXSW

97. HOKA

98. YouTube

99. John Deere

100. Toyota

Rankings are based on a survey of 10,000 respondents, who evaluated an extensive list of brands nominated by top business and communication schools in the United States. The Legacy Makers study also highlights ten up-and-coming brands that demonstrate the forward-thinking approaches characterising the top 100 companies. These Radar brands represent the next wave of architects building tomorrow's solutions.

The 2025 Legacy Makers Radar brands are:

1. Bobbie

2. Buck Mason

3. Fear of God

4. Athletic Brewing Co.

5. Waymo

6. BLACKPINK

7. POP MART

8. MSCHF

9. Sol de Janeiro

10. Bluey

"In 20 years, when business school students study how companies navigated the 2020s transition period, some of these Radar brands may be the case studies," Mark noted. "They are discovering how to thrive not in spite of profound cultural and economic shifts but because of them."

For more information about The 2025 Legacy Makers 100 and Legacy Makers Radar lists, visit here.

