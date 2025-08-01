Team One’s Legacy Lab Launches 'The Legacy Makers 100: 2025’s Architects of What Comes Next'

​Team One’s Legacy Lab, a think tank exploring brands making a long-term impact in a short-term world, has announced its annual Legacy Makers 100 list. The 2025 Legacy Makers 100 celebrates organisations that consumers believe are leading the transition from today’s economy to tomorrow’s.



This year’s list features rare brands representing a wide range of categories including consumer goods; entertainment and music; technology; food and beverage; transportation and mobility; business and service; and health and wellness. What these brands share is a focus on developing a better future by engaging in forward-thinking behaviours and contributing to the design of innovative solutions that others will inherit, improve upon, and build on for decades to come.



“Traditional rankings focus on market share and awareness. But in this context, consumers are rewarding those brands that are leading the great transition of our time,” said Mark Miller, chief strategy officer at Team One and founder of The Legacy Lab. “They’re recognising the architects who aren’t just adapting to change but also who are defining how entire industries evolve.”



The 2025 Legacy Makers 100 brands are:



1. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital



2. Mayo Clinic



3. Habitat for Humanity



4. Girls Who Code



5. Johns Hopkins Medicine



6. Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater



7. The Row



8. Aimé Leon Dore



9. Filson



10. Cotopaxi



11. The Hundreds



12. Shinola Detroit



13. Veja



14. BYD



15. RIMOWA



16. Ami Colé



17. Medium



18. Substack



19. IWC Schaffhausen



20. TELFAR



21. HYBE



22. NASA



23. The Citizenry



24. Reformation



25. The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA)



26. AMBUSH



27. PBS KIDS



28. Arc'teryx



29. C.F. Martin & Co.



30. Away



31. Gates Foundation



32. The Ordinary



33. Taylor Guitars



34. Good American



35. Nvidia



36. Sesame Street



37. Off-White



38. FIGS



39. LOEWE



40. Depop



41. Google



42. John Varvatos



43. Calm



44. Microsoft



45. On



46. Seventh Generation



47. Glossier



48. Golden Goose



49. MasterClass



50. Moncler



51. Apple



52. Intel



53. LEGO



54. Polestar



55. Amazon



56. Aesop



57. The Bluebird Cafe



58. National Geographic



59. Rent the Runway



60. Miu Miu



61. The Metropolitan Museum of Art (The Met)



62. PayPal



63. Owala



64. Rare Beauty



65. Sanrio



66. Alo Yoga



67. Bang & Olufsen



68. Bombas



69. Savage X Fenty



70. Duolingo



71. A24



72. USAA



73. Canada Goose



74. TED



75. The RealReal



76. Benefit Cosmetics



77. Bottega Veneta



78. Vuori



79. Uniqlo



80. UPS



81. Supreme



82. General Electric



83. Patek Philippe



84. Blue Origin



85. Trader Joe's



86. GSK



87. Pfizer



88. Rivian



89. Harman Kardon



90. SpaceX



91. REI



92. Samsung



93. Stanley Tools



94. H-E-B



95. NFL



96. SXSW



97. HOKA



98. YouTube



99. John Deere



100. Toyota



Rankings are based on a survey of 10,000 respondents, who evaluated an extensive list of brands nominated by top business and communication schools in the United States. The Legacy Makers study also highlights ten up-and-coming brands that demonstrate the forward-thinking approaches characterising the top 100 companies. These Radar brands represent the next wave of architects building tomorrow's solutions.



The 2025 Legacy Makers Radar brands are:



1. Bobbie



2. Buck Mason



3. Fear of God



4. Athletic Brewing Co.



5. Waymo



6. BLACKPINK



7. POP MART



8. MSCHF



9. Sol de Janeiro



10. Bluey



"In 20 years, when business school students study how companies navigated the 2020s transition period, some of these Radar brands may be the case studies," Mark noted. "They are discovering how to thrive not in spite of profound cultural and economic shifts but because of them."



For more information about The 2025 Legacy Makers 100 and Legacy Makers Radar lists, visit here.

