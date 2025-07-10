senckađ
Teak Reintroduces San Francisco to World with Emotionally Resonant Campaign

10/07/2025
The San Francisco Travel Association campaign introduces a new brand messaging platform that reflects the city’s enduring power to inspire, connect, and transform

Teak, the San Francisco-based creative agency, has launched ‘Believe in San Francisco’, a new brand campaign and messaging platform for San Francisco, created in partnership with the San Francisco Travel Association. This bold, emotionally resonant campaign reintroduces the city to the world as a place of imagination, transformation, and boundless possibility.

With ‘Believe in San Francisco’, the agency was tasked with redefining how the city presents itself in a moment when the world needs inspiration more than ever.

"This isn’t just a campaign for us—it’s personal," said Kevin Gammon, managing partner and creative director at Teak. “This is a rare and meaningful opportunity to help shape our City’s story."

Teak enjoys a close partnership with San Francisco Travel, leading the campaign from concept to completion– including brand strategy, creative development, and full production. The agency directed, filmed, and produced the video components of the campaign, capturing both the iconic beauty and emotional depth that define San Francisco.

The platform was created to resonate with all who experience San Francisco, whether it’s just for fun– or for conferences, client meetings and team gatherings.

