TBWA\Sri Lanka and Maliban Bring Humanity to the Till

In a powerful demonstration of creativity with purpose, TBWA\Sri Lanka has unveiled a unique public engagement initiative called HumaniTill, developed in collaboration with its client Maliban and in partnership with the Meththa Foundation. The project is designed to restore mobility, independence, and dignity to people with disabilities across Sri Lanka.

Conceived by TBWA\Sri Lanka, HumaniTill transforms the humble donation box into a symbol of empathy and hope. The installation takes the form of a life-sized human figure with a transparent prosthetic arm and leg - a striking reminder of the thousands who have lost limbs due to illness or accidents. More than just a creative execution, the initiative seeks to inspire action by connecting the act of giving with the tangible outcome of restoring someone’s ability to walk again.

“At TBWA, we always ask how creativity can fuel social impact. HumaniTill is not just a campaign; it’s a movement that embodies disruption with meaning,” said Renuka Marshall, managing director at TBWA\Sri Lanka. “We are proud to collaborate with Maliban and Meththa Foundation on this purpose-driven journey.”

Launched during the sacred Poson Poya season in Anuradhapura - one of the most significant periods of religious observance in Sri Lanka - HumaniTill was placed at the holy sites of Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi and Ruwanwelisaya. With thousands of devotees in attendance, the campaign bridged spiritual generosity with life-changing outcomes.

To date, the initiative has collected enough money to fund the donation of three below-knee prosthetic limbs, with a fourth limb - leg or arm, depending on the waiting list - set to be provided in the coming weeks. Each prosthetic limb costs a minimum of Rs. 60,000 (approx. USD 200), with the basic, up-to-standard below-knee limb being the primary focus, ensuring maximum impact for every rupee raised.

“This was a moment where brand, culture, and compassion converged,” added Soruban Sivapatham, chief creative officer at TBWA\Sri Lanka. “It’s rare to be part of an idea that’s so visually moving and deeply human. HumaniTill is a reminder that small acts can lead to profound change.”

As part of an ongoing program, HumaniTill will continue to be deployed across the country, inviting the public to participate in acts of giving that directly transform lives. The initiative is set to expand to 12 of the most prominent Buddhist temples in Sri Lanka, with two locations already completed. These events will coincide with the Poya holiday each month, harnessing moments of collective spirituality for meaningful action. Discussions are also underway to bring HumaniTill installations to prominent public spaces - such as malls and other high-traffic venues - further widening its reach and impact.

With HumaniTill, TBWA\Sri Lanka once again proves that meaningful disruption doesn’t always come through loud messaging - but through quiet, human ideas that move hearts and change lives.

