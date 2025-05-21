senckađ
TBWA\China's 'Towel Percussion' Brings New Rhythm to Ancient Tradition

21/05/2025
171
Share
TBWA Group China and the Yangzhou Cultural Bureau reimagine the 1,200-year-old Qiao Bei tradition with the world’s first 'Towel Percussion' music experience

In recent years, there has been a renewed interest in traditional Chinese culture, inspiring people to rediscover the beauty of time-honoured customs. While classical art, craftsmanship, and cuisine often come to mind, one meaningful tradition has remained largely overlooked - the Chinese bathhouse culture, a 1,200-year-old legacy with deep roots in Yangzhou.

Once an integral part of daily life, this rich cultural practice has gradually faded from modern society, with fewer people visiting bathhouses today. To preserve and revive this heritage for a new generation, TBWA Group China travelled to Yangzhou - the birthplace of bathhouse culture - and teamed up with the Yangzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, TV and Tourism to reimagine the iconic Qiao Bei (敲背) ritual: the traditional back-tapping massage.

The result is the world’s first 'Towel Percussion' experience - an unexpected, artistic, and interactive reinterpretation of Qiao Bei. We transformed the humble bath towel into both a percussion instrument and a music album, making this ancient practice resonate with younger audiences and contemporary lifestyles.

The campaign comprises 4 original musical compositions that featured the distinctive Qiao Bei rhythms:

1. The Galloping of Ten Thousand Horses (万马奔腾)

A tribute to Yangzhou’s history as a river transport hub, evoking the rhythmic thunder of horse hooves that once echoed through the city.

2. The Magpie Perches on the Plum Tree (喜鹊登梅)

A beloved motif in Chinese folklore, symbolizing the arrival of joy and good fortune.

3. The Sound of Copper Coins (铜钱声声)

Inspired by the bustling coin exchanges of Yangzhou during the Ming and Qing dynasties, capturing the soundscape of a once-thriving trade economy.

4. 9, 7, 5 (九七五)

A symbolic rhythm drawing from Chinese numerology and wellness traditions:

  • 9 stands for clarity and completeness,
  • 7 reflects the seven-day cycle of health recovery,
  • 5 represents balance and harmony through the five elements.

The campaign is now live on social platforms, inviting audiences to rediscover Yangzhou’s hidden cultural gem. In addition. the four original percussion pieces are available on major streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, and TikTok, allowing audiences everywhere to experience the sound of Qiao Bei. 

