System1 Builds Out Innovation Leadership Team to Drive Next-Gen Product Development

​System1, The Creative Effectiveness Platform that uses emotion to predict the commercial success of advertising, branding, and innovation, has formed a dedicated Innovation team, a strategic move aimed at strengthening the company’s innovation offering and supporting a major revamp of its innovation testing suite.

The new team is led by Tristan Findlay, managing director, innovation, who joined System1 in January 2025. With nearly 20 years of experience at leading research and tech companies including Toluna, MMR, Zappi, and Nielsen, Findlay is driving the next chapter of System1’s innovation capabilities, building on the current portfolio to deliver even greater value and impact to clients.

Joining him are several key team members:

Jessi Odenbach (Chicago), head of marketing innovation, brings 15+ years of experience in digital and integrated strategy for global brands like PepsiCo and McDonald’s. She plays a pivotal role in elevating the visibility and impact of System1’s innovation solutions.

Meghan Reinhardt (Boston), innovation lead for the Americas, is an expert in building innovation and ad testing programs with a decade of experience in tech and change management. She will focus on expanding System1’s footprint across the Americas.

​Danny Rodriguez (Los Angeles), labs lead – innovation specialist at System1, brings over 10 years of experience across research, commercial, and data science roles. He combines technical depth with behavioral expertise to advance the predictive power of System1’s innovation tools.

Sarah Watts (London), commercial lead for innovation EMEA, brings over 20 years of agency experience with CPG clients and deep knowledge of consumer decision-making, advanced analytics, and AI.

Sofia Acción Barr (London), product manager for Test Your Innovation, brings together product and research expertise to lead the ongoing development of System1’s innovation testing suite.

Hannah Rodrigues (London), research director, Innovation, has over 15 years of experience at System1, leading major client partnerships and delivering clear, actionable insights to drive successful innovation outcomes.

System1 CEO James Gregory commented, “This new team brings together some of the sharpest minds in innovation. Their combined expertise is already shaping the future of our innovation platform—ensuring that brands can create with confidence. With their leadership, we’re not just upgrading a product—we’re building a best-in-class innovation offering that connects emotion to commercial success.”

With decades of combined experience across research, strategy, marketing, and commercial leadership, System1’s Innovation team brings a deep understanding of how emotion and behavior shape consumer decision-making. Their diverse backgrounds in global brand building, behavioral science, and advanced analytics form a strong foundation for guiding innovation grounded in evidence and empathy. As trusted advisors, they’ve helped drive innovation growth for some of the world’s largest organisations. Now, as the core group supporting System1’s innovation offer, the team will work closely with clients to uncover emotional drivers, decode behavioral signals, and navigate the path from idea to impact with clarity and confidence.

