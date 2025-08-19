System1 Builds Out Innovation Leadership Team to Drive Next-Gen Product Development

System1, The Creative Effectiveness Platform that uses emotion to predict the commercial success of advertising, branding, and innovation, has formed a dedicated Innovation team, a strategic move aimed at strengthening the company’s innovation offering and supporting a major revamp of its innovation testing suite.
The new team is led by Tristan Findlay, managing director, innovation, who joined System1 in January 2025. With nearly 20 years of experience at leading research and tech companies including Toluna, MMR, Zappi, and Nielsen, Findlay is driving the next chapter of System1’s innovation capabilities, building on the current portfolio to deliver even greater value and impact to clients.
Joining him are several key team members:
System1 CEO James Gregory commented, “This new team brings together some of the sharpest minds in innovation. Their combined expertise is already shaping the future of our innovation platform—ensuring that brands can create with confidence. With their leadership, we’re not just upgrading a product—we’re building a best-in-class innovation offering that connects emotion to commercial success.”
With decades of combined experience across research, strategy, marketing, and commercial leadership, System1’s Innovation team brings a deep understanding of how emotion and behavior shape consumer decision-making. Their diverse backgrounds in global brand building, behavioral science, and advanced analytics form a strong foundation for guiding innovation grounded in evidence and empathy. As trusted advisors, they’ve helped drive innovation growth for some of the world’s largest organisations. Now, as the core group supporting System1’s innovation offer, the team will work closely with clients to uncover emotional drivers, decode behavioral signals, and navigate the path from idea to impact with clarity and confidence.