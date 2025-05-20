Sweet Baby Ray’s Gives Sauce Fans the Ultimate '30 Rack'

One box. 30 bottles. Zero chill. Launched in time for National BBQ Day and the kick off of summer grill season, Sweet Baby Ray’s and GYK released a tasty and totally unhinged '30 Rack' of sauce featuring every flavour in their portfolio.



The ultimate prize for sauce fans and grill masters across the US, the limited edition Sweet Baby Ray’s 30 Rack is up for auction on eBay from May 16th to May 21st – and best yet, all proceeds from the winning bid go to Feeding America.

This brand activation is just one component of Sweet Baby Ray’s new campaign, Sauce First - a platform that celebrates the vast variety of flavours Sweet Baby Ray's has to offer and the people who boldly live life 'sauce first,' get a little extra, and go all out when it comes to their favourite flavours and ingredients.



While there will only be one lucky winner of the most sauced-up auction in America, throughout the summer, Sauce First will keep the fun coming with surprise drops, giveaways, and wild ways for fans to get their hands on a Sweet Baby Ray’s 30 Rack.

Cristin Barth, head of creative at GYK said, “The whole idea behind Sauce First came from a simple truth: when you’re eating alone, you go harder on the sauce. You dip more, pour more, and don’t worry about being neat or polite. You just go for it. That’s the kind of energy we wanted to bring to this campaign. It’s not just about barbecue or burgers. It’s about giving people permission to be extra, to put flavour first, and to live Sauce First.”



The digital-first campaign is running across paid social, Instacart, content partnerships, and influencer collaborations with accounts across Instagram and TikTok like @thepointerbrothers, @thegrilldads, @trashcanpaul, @moistbuddha, @middleclassfancy, and others.



