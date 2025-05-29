Super Nice Marks Rapid Growth with New Clients, Leadership Hires and Atlanta HQ

Four months after launching, indie agency Super Nice is proving that kindness can indeed be a competitive edge. Built on the belief that being ‘nice’ leads to better, more purposeful work, the agency has announced a series of major developments – including a growing client roster, key leadership hires, and a new headquarters in Atlanta’s historic Old Fourth Ward.



“Clients are looking for something different, and that’s exactly what we built Super Nice to be – high-craft, low-ego, and obsessed with the audience,” said Jared Kozel, co-founder and chief creative officer. “In just over three months, we’ve seen what happens when you lead with empathy and back it with world-class creative.”



Co-founded by Jared and Barry Sonders with support from senior partner MJ Speakman, Super Nice has quickly attracted a mix of global brands, fast-growing disruptors and cause-led partners, all drawn to its culture-savvy, audience-first approach.

New Clients and Creative Campaigns

The agency is already working with several high-profile brands, including Delta Air Lines, Kickstarter, Wegmans, and SurveyMonkey. It’s also developing a new campaign for American Campus Communities, the country’s largest provider of student housing, focused on redefining the college experience.



“What’s been most exciting is winning partnerships with brands we believe in, and collaborating with people who share a passion for bold ideas, craft, and making work that connects with audiences,” said Jared. “We’re in the early stages of some projects we’re really proud of, and we can’t wait to show what’s coming. It’s the kind of work that reminds people why creativity matters.”



Super Nice is also collaborating with SAY: The Stuttering Association for the Young on a national pro bono campaign. The project will promote stuttering awareness and advocate for patience through empathy and storytelling. “We want to make work that sparks real change, and this will do exactly that,” said Barry, co-founder and chief content officer.



The agency is also gearing up to launch a proprietary consumer brand in early 2026 – overseeing the full journey from naming and positioning to go-to-market strategy.



Strategic Talent Adds Firepower



Alongside its client momentum, Super Nice has made its first two full-time hires.



Creative director Ransom Haywood brings experience from leading creative work for brands like Amazon, Coca-Cola, Porsche, Aflac and the U.S. Marines. Most recently, he spearheaded Aflac’s national brand efforts at Dagger, blending emotional storytelling with cultural insight.

“Ransom’s creative instincts are matched only by his strategic mind and gift for finding big ideas in surprising places – like inventing the world’s first electric guitar that plays music through the ingredients of a cheeseburger (true story),” said Jared. “He knows how to push work into unexpected territory while keeping it deeply human. And we love that.”



Chiara Travia joins as head of accounts, bringing over 15 years of experience spanning creative, media and brand innovation. Her career has included work for Arby’s, Delta, Under Armour and Swatch, along with global campaigns at Publicis Groupe for clients like H&M and Verizon.

“Chiara brings a rare mix of rigor and instinct,” said MJ. “She knows how to earn trust, build belief, and move brands forward in bold, modern ways. Her leadership will be a catalyst for both creative excellence and strategic growth.”



MJ has also been promoted to chief strategy officer, recognising her contributions to Super Nice’s early success and client impact.

A Home Base in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward



To support its expanding team and project load, Super Nice is opening a 3,000 sq. ft. headquarters in the Southern Dairies building – a renovated 1930s dairy plant opposite Atlanta’s Ponce City Market.



“Atlanta is where creativity, culture, and commerce intersect – and Super Nice planting roots at Southern Dairies is a powerful signal of that,” said Paul Carpenter, president of the American Marketing Association (AMA) Atlanta. “Their new headquarters isn’t just an investment in space; it’s a commitment to a city where homegrown talent and global opportunity are converging – especially as Atlanta prepares to step onto the world stage with the 2026 World Cup.”



Jared added, “We’re big believers in flexibility because creativity never stands still. We will continue working in a hybrid model but love supplementing remote work with a dedicated space for face-to-face conversations, weird tangents, and the kind of in-person energy you just can’t replicate through a screen. Our space is designed for creativity – a place to connect, be inspired, and have fun doing work you love with super nice people.”

