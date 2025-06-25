SumUp Names Mother Berlin as Creative Lead Agency

​Mother Berlin has been appointed the new creative lead agency for SumUp’s 2025 brand campaign across Europe. The decision followed a competitive pitch and was further shaped in a collaborative creative sprint.



SumUp is a global FinTech company, best known for its payment terminals. The brand now offers a comprehensive ecosystem of financial solutions to more than 4 million merchants worldwide.



Kicking off the partnership, Mother is developing an integrated, pan-European full-funnel campaign. The aim is to significantly boost brand awareness and reinforce SumUp’s role as an innovation leader in the field of digital payment solutions. At the same time, the campaign is designed to clearly differentiate SumUp from an increasingly fragmented and competitive market landscape.



A key part of the collaboration includes the strategic development of a new brand platform for SumUp. The platform will position SumUp as a strong, reliable partner for merchants by telling real, authentic and emotionally resonant stories. The rollout will take place in SumUp’s core European markets and will be activated through an integrated campaign across a wide range of channels.



Mother brings to the table deep brand expertise, outstanding creativity and an international team with a strong cultural sensitivity to local nuances. The agency is known for its bold, fresh approach to brand building – collaborative, radically creative and relentlessly focused on bringing brands to life in a distinctive way across borders.



​Alexander Nowak, CCO and partner at Mother Berlin, says, "We’re starting this partnership with SumUp full of energy. From the very first moment, it was a strategic and creative match. With our international team, we were able to deliver a setup that was spot on – both in content and language. What drives us most is the shared courage to break conventions and truly think differently."



Anna Druckrey, creative director at SumUp, adds, "With Mother, we’ve found the ideal strategic partner. The agency brings exactly the expertise needed to redefine brand and product communication in our industry. The team impressed us with strategic vision, creative excellence and a clear ambition to explore new paths. This mindset perfectly aligns with our goal to further strengthen SumUp’s position as a pioneer in digital payments."



The partnership is already underway. The first creative output will be unveiled later this year.

