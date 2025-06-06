Stink Launches Emotional Huggies Film 'Little Fighters' directed by Ian Ruschel

​Stink presents Little Fighters, a deeply personal and cinematic short film for Huggies that tells the true story of Savannah, a NICU nurse who was born prematurely and returned to care for babies like herself. Directed by Brazilian filmmaker Ian Ruschel, the project marks his first work for the US market and showcases his signature sensitivity to character and narrative. Produced by Stink Films Los Angeles in collaboration with Leo Burnett, the launch also celebrates Ian’s return to global representation with Stink and his new role as partner at Stink São Paulo



Ian is celebrated for his soulful, cinematic storytelling and ability to create poetic films with naturalistic performances. Drawing inspiration from the small, intimate details of life, he weaves in a love of cinema to create work that is both visually striking and emotionally immersive.

His sensitivity to character and commitment to narrative is reflected in the work he has created for brands such as Audi, Sony, Nike, Coca-Cola, Ford, and Samsung. His work has been celebrated by the likes of Shots, One Show, YDA and more.

The film captures pivotal moments in her life, weaving a narrative that highlights the profound impact of neonatal care and the resilience of those who experience it first hand. To create Little Fighters, Ian and the team consulted Savannah first hand, and based key moments on the real photographs of her childhood and other formative experiences.

See more from Ian here.​

