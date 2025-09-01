Be First on Set and Last to Leave, Wear Many Hats: Steven Farrer

Steven Farrer is a co-founder and executive producer of CRATER, a global creative production company with offices in Sydney, Dubai, and Europe, and a partner at Sure Studios in Sydney.

CRATER focuses on large-scale, director-led commercial projects with a strong creative edge, while Sure Studios operates as a social-first agency built for speed and culture.

Both companies are rooted in traditional production but actively integrate AI into their workflows, using new technology to expand creative possibilities and deliver faster, smarter campaigns.

With over 15 years in advertising and film, Steven has led teams across major campaigns in both local and global markets. His focus is on collaboration, craft, and producing work that connects with audiences across the advertising world.





LBB> What advice would you give to any aspiring producers or content creators hoping to make the jump into production?

Steven> Get on set. Watch how things actually work. You learn more from one well-run shoot than from weeks of theory. Build a network of people you trust, because production is about people as much as it is about process. And don’t be precious, the best producers roll up their sleeves and solve problems fast. I still go and take coffee orders or pick up snacks for everyone.





LBB> What skills or emerging areas would you advise aspiring producers to learn about and educate themselves about?

Steven> Understand budgets and timelines. Learn AI tools, because they are already a big part of production. You don’t need to be proficient in every topic, but stay up-to-date with evolving camera and post workflows. Know the basics of legal, insurance, and contracts. Wear as many hats as you can.





LBB> What was the biggest lesson you learned when you were starting out in production -- and why has that stayed with you?

Steven> You are only as good as your crew. Treat people well, and they will go above and beyond for you. Disrespect them and you will sink a shoot fast. That and, if you are on time to set, you are late. You should be the first one on set and the last to leave.





LBB> When it comes to broadening access to production and improving diversity and inclusion, what are your team doing to address this?

Steven> We focus on who we bring to the table. That means a crew list that draws from diverse backgrounds and experiences, and gives newer talent the opportunity to step into larger roles. Inclusion is not a separate initiative for us; it is part of how we build stronger productions.





LBB> And why is it an important issue for the production community to address?

Steven> Because production should mirror the world it serves. If everyone looks and thinks the same way, the work gets stale. Fresh voices make the work sharper and more relevant, and audiences see themselves reflected in it.





LBB> There are young people getting into production who maybe don’t see the line between professional production and the creator economy, and that may well also be the shape of things to come. What are your thoughts about that? Is there a tension between more formalised production and the ‘creator economy’ or do the two feed into each other?

Steven> They feed into each other. Creator-led content is fast and instinctive, and traditional production brings scale, craft, and safety nets. The best producers understand both worlds and can switch between them.





LBB> If you compare your role to the role of executive producers when you first joined the industry, what do you think are the most striking or interesting changes (and what surprising things have stayed the same?)

Steven> The pace has doubled and budgets have halved. We are working across more platforms and formats than ever. What has stayed the same is that good relationships and creative instincts still make or break a project.





LBB> When it comes to educating producers how does your agency like to approach this?

Steven> We build learning into the job. A junior will never just sit in the corner taking notes. They are across calls, budgets, and logistics so they see how all the moving parts come together. It is structured in the sense that seniors guide them, but the real education comes from being trusted with responsibility early.





LBB> It seems that there’s an emphasis on speed and volume when it comes to content – but where is the space for up and coming producers to learn about (and learn to appreciate) craft?

Steven> You need to create that space. Not every project allows it, but when there is time we push juniors to dig deeper into the details, whether that is camera setups, edit decisions, or sound design. The more they see the craft side of things, the more they understand the value of quality even when speed is the driver.





LBB> On the other side of the equation, what’s the key to retaining expertise and helping people who have been working in production for decades to develop new skills?

Steven> Keep them curious. Pair experience with fresh tech and formats. A producer who is willing to learn new tools while sharing their hard-earned instincts is gold.





LBB> Clearly there is so much change, but what are the personality traits and skills that will always be in demand from producers?

Steven> Calm under pressure. Clear communication. Creative problem-solving. Managing budgets and timelines. An ability to see the big picture without losing track of the details. Those will never go out of style.

